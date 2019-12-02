FA Cup R3 draw: Liverpool in mouth-watering clash; tough test for Man Utd

Liverpool will face Everton at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup while Manchester United will travel to Molineux to face Wolves.

It is the second time in three seasons that the Merseyside Derby has been part of FA Cup third round weekend, with Virgil van Dijk’s debut goal sending the Reds through in the 2017/18 season.

Meanwhile, United will face Wolves away from home in a repeat of last season’s quarter-final clash, in which the hosts came out 2-1 winners over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Holders Manchester City will play Port Vale at the Etihad Stadium, Tottenham face Middlesbrough in the North East while Chelsea are at home to Nottingham Forest.

As for Arsenal, the Gunners host Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium.

Elsewhere for the Championship’s sides, the ties include QPR v Swansea, Fulham v Aston Villa and Charlton v West Brom.

There were also five non-league clubs in the draw including AFC Fylde, who face the daunting prospect of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Newcastle will take on either Boston United or Rochdale, who have a second-round replay to look forward to with the added incentive of knowing they will host Steve Bruce’s men in January.

All of this season’s third round ties are set to take place across the weekend of January 3 and January 6.

Ties as follows:

LEICESTER CITY VS WIGAN ATHLETIC

QPR VS SWANSEA CITY

FULHAM VS ASTON VILLA

CHELSEA v NOTTINGHAM FOREST

WOLVES v MANCHESTER UNITED

CHARLTON v WEST BROM

ROCHDALE / BOSTON UNITED V NEWCASTLE UNITED

CARDIFF CITY V FOREST GREEN ROVERS / CARLISLE UNITED

OXFORD V EXETER OR HARTLEPOOL

SHEFFIELD UTD v AFC FYLDE

SOUTHAMPTON v HUDDERSFIELD

LIVERPOOL v EVERTON

BRISTOL CITY v SHREWSBURY TOWN

BOURNEMOUTH v LUTON TOWN

BRIGHTON V SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

BRISTOL ROVERS V COVENTRY / IPSWICH

EASTLEIGH OR CREWE v BARNSLEY

MANCHESTER CITY v PORT VALE

MIDDLESBROUGH v TOTTENHAM

READING v BLACKPOOL

WATFORD v TRANMERE ROVERS

PRESTON v NORWICH CITY

MILLWALL v NEWPORT COUNTY

CRYSTAL PALACE v DERBY COUNTY

SOLIHULL MOORS / ROTHERHAM v HULL CITY

BRENTFORD v STOKE CITY

FLEETWOOD TOWN v PORTSMOUTH

ARSENAL v LEEDS

GILLINGHAM v WEST HAM

BURTON ALBION v NORTHAMPTON TOWN

BURNLEY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED

BIRMINGHAM CITY v BLACKBURN ROVERS