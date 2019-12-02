FA Cup R3 draw: Liverpool in mouth-watering clash; tough test for Man Utd
Liverpool will face Everton at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup while Manchester United will travel to Molineux to face Wolves.
It is the second time in three seasons that the Merseyside Derby has been part of FA Cup third round weekend, with Virgil van Dijk’s debut goal sending the Reds through in the 2017/18 season.
Meanwhile, United will face Wolves away from home in a repeat of last season’s quarter-final clash, in which the hosts came out 2-1 winners over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.
Holders Manchester City will play Port Vale at the Etihad Stadium, Tottenham face Middlesbrough in the North East while Chelsea are at home to Nottingham Forest.
As for Arsenal, the Gunners host Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium.
Elsewhere for the Championship’s sides, the ties include QPR v Swansea, Fulham v Aston Villa and Charlton v West Brom.
There were also five non-league clubs in the draw including AFC Fylde, who face the daunting prospect of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Newcastle will take on either Boston United or Rochdale, who have a second-round replay to look forward to with the added incentive of knowing they will host Steve Bruce’s men in January.
All of this season’s third round ties are set to take place across the weekend of January 3 and January 6.
Ties as follows:
LEICESTER CITY VS WIGAN ATHLETIC
QPR VS SWANSEA CITY
FULHAM VS ASTON VILLA
CHELSEA v NOTTINGHAM FOREST
WOLVES v MANCHESTER UNITED
CHARLTON v WEST BROM
ROCHDALE / BOSTON UNITED V NEWCASTLE UNITED
CARDIFF CITY V FOREST GREEN ROVERS / CARLISLE UNITED
OXFORD V EXETER OR HARTLEPOOL
SHEFFIELD UTD v AFC FYLDE
SOUTHAMPTON v HUDDERSFIELD
LIVERPOOL v EVERTON
BRISTOL CITY v SHREWSBURY TOWN
BOURNEMOUTH v LUTON TOWN
BRIGHTON V SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
BRISTOL ROVERS V COVENTRY / IPSWICH
EASTLEIGH OR CREWE v BARNSLEY
MANCHESTER CITY v PORT VALE
MIDDLESBROUGH v TOTTENHAM
READING v BLACKPOOL
WATFORD v TRANMERE ROVERS
PRESTON v NORWICH CITY
MILLWALL v NEWPORT COUNTY
CRYSTAL PALACE v DERBY COUNTY
SOLIHULL MOORS / ROTHERHAM v HULL CITY
BRENTFORD v STOKE CITY
FLEETWOOD TOWN v PORTSMOUTH
ARSENAL v LEEDS
GILLINGHAM v WEST HAM
BURTON ALBION v NORTHAMPTON TOWN
BURNLEY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED
BIRMINGHAM CITY v BLACKBURN ROVERS