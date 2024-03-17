FA Cup semi-final draw: Man Utd get perfect tie after Diallo heroics; Man City face Chelsea in mouth-watering clash

Manchester United will play Championship side Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final after beating Liverpool in a truly incredible clash at Old Trafford, while Manchester City face Chelsea.

Amad Diallo secured the Red Devil’s spot in the final four with a dramatic 121st-minute winner over their bitter rivals in extra time, making it 4-3.

It will be a night remembered by Man Utd fans for years to come and they will hope the win can propel their team to FA Cup glory in a couple of months time.

Man City overcame Newcastle at the Etihad on Saturday thanks to a brace from Bernardo Silva and they will fancy their chances of retaining the trophy.

Chelsea, meanwhile, beat Championship high-flyers Leicester City 4-2 at Stamford Bridge after a red card for Foxes man Callum Doyle stunted their comeback.

Coventry beat Wolves 3-2 in a barnstormer of a Midlands clash, with two goals from former Everton man Ellis Simms and a 100th-minute winner from Haji Wright being the difference between the two sides.

All the odds will be against Coventry when they play Man Utd but as we all know, anything can happen in the magic of the FA Cup.

FA Cup semi-final draw

Manchester United vs Coventry City

Manchester City vs Chelsea

The semi-final fixtures will be played at Wembley on the weekend of April 20/21.

