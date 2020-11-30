FA Cup third-round draw: Liverpool out for revenge on Aston Villa; Tottenham to visit non-league Marine
Liverpool will get a chance for revenge against Aston Villa after being drawn against them in the FA Cup third round.
Villa condemned Liverpool to a shocking 7-2 defeat last time they met in the Premier League, but now they will meet again in the FA Cup.
It is one of just three all-Premier League ties in the third round.
Holders Arsenal will play Newcastle another, while Wolves will host Crystal Palace in the other.
Chelsea, who lost to the Gunners at Wembley in August’s final, will make their return to the competition by hosting League Two side Morecambe.
Manchester United will also play at home, with the draw pitting them against Watford, who were finalists in 2019.
Manchester City, the team who beat Watford at Wembley that year, will face Birmingham City at home.
The biggest story of the second round was Marine’s dramatic progression. The eighth-tier team scored a last-minute winner – at the end of extra time – to ensure their journey continued.
Their reward is a home tie against one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, Tottenham.
All ties will be played on the weekend of Friday January 8.
FA Cup third-round draw in full
Huddersfield v Plymouth Argyle
Southampton v Shrewsbury Town
Chorley v Derby County
Marine v Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
Stockport County v West Ham United
Oldham Athletic v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United v Watford
Stevenage v Swansea City
Everton v Rotherham United
Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers
Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United
Canvey Island/Boreham Wood v Millwall
Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers
Stoke City v Leicester City
Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End
Crawley Town v Leeds United
Burnley v MK Dons
Bristol City v Portsmouth
QPR v Fulham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Middlesbrough
Manchester City v Birmingham City
Luton Town v Reading
Chelsea v Morecambe
Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich City v Coventry City
Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion
Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion
Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town