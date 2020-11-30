Liverpool will get a chance for revenge against Aston Villa after being drawn against them in the FA Cup third round.

Villa condemned Liverpool to a shocking 7-2 defeat last time they met in the Premier League, but now they will meet again in the FA Cup.

It is one of just three all-Premier League ties in the third round.

Holders Arsenal will play Newcastle another, while Wolves will host Crystal Palace in the other.

Chelsea, who lost to the Gunners at Wembley in August’s final, will make their return to the competition by hosting League Two side Morecambe.

Manchester United will also play at home, with the draw pitting them against Watford, who were finalists in 2019.

Manchester City, the team who beat Watford at Wembley that year, will face Birmingham City at home.

The biggest story of the second round was Marine’s dramatic progression. The eighth-tier team scored a last-minute winner – at the end of extra time – to ensure their journey continued.

Their reward is a home tie against one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, Tottenham.

All ties will be played on the weekend of Friday January 8.

FA Cup third-round draw in full

Huddersfield v Plymouth Argyle

Southampton v Shrewsbury Town

Chorley v Derby County

Marine v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Stockport County v West Ham United

Oldham Athletic v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United v Watford

Stevenage v Swansea City

Everton v Rotherham United

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

Canvey Island/Boreham Wood v Millwall

Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

Stoke City v Leicester City

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

Crawley Town v Leeds United

Burnley v MK Dons

Bristol City v Portsmouth

QPR v Fulham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Manchester City v Birmingham City

Luton Town v Reading

Chelsea v Morecambe

Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich City v Coventry City

Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion

Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town