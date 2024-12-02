FA Cup third-round draw: Blockbuster Man Utd tie; Liverpool handed Lancashire derby; Tottenham face giantkillers
One of the best FA Cup third-round draws in recent years threw up some intriguing contests as Ruben Amorim will take his Manchester United side to Arsenal, while Liverpool face a Lancashire derby and Tottenham will be on their way to Staffordshire to face a National League giantkiller.
United and Arsenal will go head-to-head at The Emirates this week in the Premier League before facing off again in north London in January, while Arne Slot’s Liverpool will host Accrington Stanley and Tottenham head to Tamworth, who saw off League One sides Huddersfield Town and Burton Albion in the previous two rounds.
Elsewhere, Manchester City will host ‘Class of 92’-owned Salford City in a big local derby, while League Two Harrogate Town will have the short trip to Elland Road to face Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.
The only other non-league side left in the competition, Dagenham & Redbridge, will go to Championship Millwall while Chelsea host League Two’s bottom club Morecambe and fellow fourth-tier strugglers Bromley travel to face Newcastle United at St James’ Park.
There could even be a potential father-son showdown on the cards when Everton host Peterborough, with Ashley Young’s son Tyler currently plying his trade with the League One outfit.
📲 Ashley Young’s Son on Instagram!
“Dad or United 🤔🤔🤔”
😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/n84xhryLSh
— UtdTruthful (@Utdtruthful) December 1, 2024
FA Cup third-round draw in full…
Southampton v Swansea City
Arsenal v Manchester United
Exeter City v Oxford United
Leyton Orient v Derby County
Reading v Burnley
Aston Villa v West Ham
Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City v Salford
Millwall v Dagenham & Redbrige
Liverpool v Accrington Stanley
Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Preston North End v Charlton Athletic
Chelsea v Morecambe
Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers
Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion
Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic
Tamworth v Tottenham
Hull City v Doncaster Rovers
Sunderland v Stoke City
Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers
Brentford v Plymouth Argyle
Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday
Newcastle United v Bromley
Everton v Peterborough United
Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth
Birmingham City v Lincoln City
Leeds United v Harrogate Town
Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
Sheffield United v Cardiff City
Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers
Fulham v Watford
Crystal Palace v Stockport County
The ties will be played January 9-13.