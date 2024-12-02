One of the best FA Cup third-round draws in recent years threw up some intriguing contests as Ruben Amorim will take his Manchester United side to Arsenal, while Liverpool face a Lancashire derby and Tottenham will be on their way to Staffordshire to face a National League giantkiller.

United and Arsenal will go head-to-head at The Emirates this week in the Premier League before facing off again in north London in January, while Arne Slot’s Liverpool will host Accrington Stanley and Tottenham head to Tamworth, who saw off League One sides Huddersfield Town and Burton Albion in the previous two rounds.

Elsewhere, Manchester City will host ‘Class of 92’-owned Salford City in a big local derby, while League Two Harrogate Town will have the short trip to Elland Road to face Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

The only other non-league side left in the competition, Dagenham & Redbridge, will go to Championship Millwall while Chelsea host League Two’s bottom club Morecambe and fellow fourth-tier strugglers Bromley travel to face Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

There could even be a potential father-son showdown on the cards when Everton host Peterborough, with Ashley Young’s son Tyler currently plying his trade with the League One outfit.

📲 Ashley Young’s Son on Instagram! “Dad or United 🤔🤔🤔” 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/n84xhryLSh — UtdTruthful (@Utdtruthful) December 1, 2024

FA Cup third-round draw in full…

Southampton v Swansea City

Arsenal v Manchester United

Exeter City v Oxford United

Leyton Orient v Derby County

Reading v Burnley

Aston Villa v West Ham

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City v Salford

Millwall v Dagenham & Redbrige

Liverpool v Accrington Stanley

Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Preston North End v Charlton Athletic

Chelsea v Morecambe

Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers

Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion

Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic

Tamworth v Tottenham

Hull City v Doncaster Rovers

Sunderland v Stoke City

Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers

Brentford v Plymouth Argyle

Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle United v Bromley

Everton v Peterborough United

Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth

Birmingham City v Lincoln City

Leeds United v Harrogate Town

Nottingham Forest v Luton Town

Sheffield United v Cardiff City

Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers

Fulham v Watford

Crystal Palace v Stockport County

The ties will be played January 9-13.