FA Cup third round draw: Liverpool to face Arsenal; Newcastle resume Sunderland rivalry

Liverpool and Arsenal will go head to head in the standout tie of the FA Cup third round, which will also include Newcastle United facing rivals Sunderland.

Premier League and Championship teams enter at the third-round stage of the FA Cup and now know who they will be facing next in the competition.

The biggest tie in terms of where the teams are in the tables will be between Arsenal and Liverpool, who are expected to be the two main challengers to reigning Premier League (and FA Cup) champions Manchester City this season and last won this competition in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

But perhaps the most eye-catching tie is the game between Newcastle and Sunderland. The Tyne and Wear derby last took place in 2016 – and you have to go back to 1956 for the last time they faced off in the FA Cup.

Elsewhere, holders Man City are at home to Huddersfield Town, Manchester United visit Wigan Athletic, and Tottenham Hotspur host Burnley in one of four all-Premier League ties.

The matches will be played around the weekend of January 6.

FA Cup third round draw

Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham or Yeovil Town

Arsenal v Liverpool

Stoke City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Norwich City v Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Bristol City

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Fulham v Rotherham United

West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot Town or Stockport County

Southampton v Alfreton Town or Walsall

AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate v Ipswich Town

Peterborough United v Leeds United

Millwall v Leicester City

Watford v Chesterfield or Leyton Orient

Sunderland v Newcastle United

Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers

Wigan Athletic v Manchester United

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United

Gillingham v Sheffield United

Swansea City v Morecambe

Chelsea v Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers v Bournemouth

Coventry City v Oxford United

Brentford v Wolves

Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United

Maidstone United v Stevenage or Port Vale

Newport County or Barnet v Eastleigh or Reading

Hull City v Birmingham City