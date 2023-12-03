FA Cup third round draw: Liverpool to face Arsenal; Newcastle resume Sunderland rivalry
Liverpool and Arsenal will go head to head in the standout tie of the FA Cup third round, which will also include Newcastle United facing rivals Sunderland.
Premier League and Championship teams enter at the third-round stage of the FA Cup and now know who they will be facing next in the competition.
The biggest tie in terms of where the teams are in the tables will be between Arsenal and Liverpool, who are expected to be the two main challengers to reigning Premier League (and FA Cup) champions Manchester City this season and last won this competition in 2020 and 2022 respectively.
But perhaps the most eye-catching tie is the game between Newcastle and Sunderland. The Tyne and Wear derby last took place in 2016 – and you have to go back to 1956 for the last time they faced off in the FA Cup.
Elsewhere, holders Man City are at home to Huddersfield Town, Manchester United visit Wigan Athletic, and Tottenham Hotspur host Burnley in one of four all-Premier League ties.
The matches will be played around the weekend of January 6.
FA Cup third round draw
Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers
Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham or Yeovil Town
Arsenal v Liverpool
Stoke City v Brighton and Hove Albion
Norwich City v Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers
West Ham United v Bristol City
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
Fulham v Rotherham United
West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot Town or Stockport County
Southampton v Alfreton Town or Walsall
AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate v Ipswich Town
Peterborough United v Leeds United
Millwall v Leicester City
Watford v Chesterfield or Leyton Orient
Sunderland v Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Middlesbrough v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers
Wigan Athletic v Manchester United
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town
Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United
Gillingham v Sheffield United
Swansea City v Morecambe
Chelsea v Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers v Bournemouth
Coventry City v Oxford United
Brentford v Wolves
Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United
Maidstone United v Stevenage or Port Vale
Newport County or Barnet v Eastleigh or Reading
Hull City v Birmingham City