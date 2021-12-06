FA Cup 3rd-round draw: Man Utd handed all-Prem tie; West Ham host Leeds
Manchester United have been handed a home tie with Aston Villa following the FA Cup third-round draw, while West Ham will take on Leeds and Arsenal have to travel to Nottingham Forest.
Holders Leicester have been drawn to play Premier League rivals Watford. Brendan Rodgers’ side, who beat Chelsea in last season’s final, face Claudio Ranieri’s Watford in one of three all-Premier League ties.
Manchester City have been handed a trip to Swindon, while Liverpool will host Shrewsbury and Tottenham take on Morecambe at home.
National League leaders Chesterfield have landed a plum tie at eight-time winners Chelsea, while fellow minnows Yeovil and Kidderminster have home draws against Championship sides Bournemouth and Reading respectively.
The winners of Monday night’s second-round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans will play AFC Wimbledon at home.
FA Cup third-round draw in full:
Boreham Wood/St Albans v AFC Wimbledon
Yeovil v Bournemouth
Stoke v Leyton Orient
Swansea v Southampton
Chelsea v Chesterfield
Liverpool v Shrewsbury
Cardiff v Preston
Coventry v Derby
Burnley v Huddersfield
West Brom v Brighton
Kidderminster v Reading
Leicester v Watford
Mansfield v Middlesbrough
Hartlepool v Blackpool
Hull v Everton
Bristol City v Fulham
Tottenham v Morecambe
Millwall v Crystal Palace
Port Vale v Brentford
Swindon v Manchester City
Wigan v Blackburn
Luton v Harrogate
Birmingham v Plymouth
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Wolves v Sheffield United
Newcastle v Cambridge
Barnsley v Ipswich/Barrow
Peterborough v Bristol Rovers
West Ham v Leeds
QPR v Rotherham
Charlton v Norwich
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
The third-round ties will be played between January 7-10 2022.