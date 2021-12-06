Manchester United have been handed a home tie with Aston Villa following the FA Cup third-round draw, while West Ham will take on Leeds and Arsenal have to travel to Nottingham Forest.

Holders Leicester have been drawn to play Premier League rivals Watford. Brendan Rodgers’ side, who beat Chelsea in last season’s final, face Claudio Ranieri’s Watford in one of three all-Premier League ties.

Manchester City have been handed a trip to Swindon, while Liverpool will host Shrewsbury and Tottenham take on Morecambe at home.

National League leaders Chesterfield have landed a plum tie at eight-time winners Chelsea, while fellow minnows Yeovil and Kidderminster have home draws against Championship sides Bournemouth and Reading respectively.

The winners of Monday night’s second-round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans will play AFC Wimbledon at home.

FA Cup third-round draw in full:

Boreham Wood/St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil v Bournemouth

Stoke v Leyton Orient

Swansea v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield

Liverpool v Shrewsbury

Cardiff v Preston

Coventry v Derby

Burnley v Huddersfield

West Brom v Brighton

Kidderminster v Reading

Leicester v Watford

Mansfield v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool v Blackpool

Hull v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon v Manchester City

Wigan v Blackburn

Luton v Harrogate

Birmingham v Plymouth

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolves v Sheffield United

Newcastle v Cambridge

Barnsley v Ipswich/Barrow

Peterborough v Bristol Rovers

West Ham v Leeds

QPR v Rotherham

Charlton v Norwich

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

The third-round ties will be played between January 7-10 2022.