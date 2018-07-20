Fabinho admits he’ll try to tempt €300m Man Utd target to join Liverpool

New Liverpool signing Fabinho has revealed that he will try and tempt Kylian Mbappe to join him at Anfield.

Fabinho, signed from Monaco for a fee of up to €50million (around £45m), and Mbappe played together for the French outfit, helping them to win the Ligue 1 title in 2016-17.

Mbappe then moved on to Paris St Germain, who made him the second-most expensive footballer of all time, and won the domestic treble last term before lifting the World Cup with France this summer, with the tournament seeing him score four times and claim the best young player award.

When asked about the 19-year-old forward, Brazilian midfielder Fabinho said: “Kylian Mbappe sent me a text message congratulating me for coming to Liverpool.

“Unfortunately I have not had a chance to congratulate him for what he did during this World Cup.

“What France did was fantastic. What Mbappe did in two years of professional football is amazing. He is a phenomenon and needs to be congratulated, and as soon as I have the chance I will.”

Fabinho was then asked if he would also ask Mbappe to come to Liverpool, and he said with a smile: “He has already said for this season he will remain at PSG, but I will try slowly to convince him to come over.”

