Fabinho backs Liverpool teammate to become one of the world’s best

Midfielder Fabinho believes that his Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane can become one of the best players in the world.

Fabinho joined the Reds from Monaco this summer and, despite having his own struggles, has been hugely impressed with the Senegal star.

“Sadio Mane is an excellent player,” Fabinho told Goal. “Before I came to Liverpool, I saw him on TV and I liked him a lot.

“He is very fast and very intelligent. He has everything to continue growing to become one of the best players in the world.

“I hope he continues with us for a long time. It is a pleasure to play alongside him.”

Mane is part of a formidable Liverpool attacking trio that also includes Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah – and Fabinho has waxed lyrical about the triumvirate, having watched them at close quarters.

“Our trio of attack is one of the most powerful in the world of football,” Fabinho added. “They are complete, they are very fast, they have a very fast thinking speed, and they understand each other very well.

“They want to get better and they are very hungry for goals. Our team is very good because of the strength of our attack. I hope they score many goals this season.”

The 24-year-old, meanwhile, has admitted that he has taken time to adapt to the Premier League after a slow start to life at Anfield that has seen him make just three appearances so far this season.

“There are a lot of differences [between Liverpool and Monaco],” Fabinho said.

“The way we play, the intensity is different, the tactical scheme is different. Here we have six players playing in the midfield and everyone can be the starters.

“[At] Liverpool the structure and the training center are fantastic and the fans are also special. I hope it’s a beginning of a good story for me.”

