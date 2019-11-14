Fabinho gives thoughts to new ‘Dyson’ nickname from Klopp

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho insists he is happy with Jurgen Klopp’s new moniker for him – with the popular Brazilian also lifting the lid on the other nicknames his teammates have for him.

The former Monaco man is one of the first names on the Liverpool teamsheet and is widely regarded as the best holding midfielder in the Premier League after some classy displays for Klopp’s side.

And having swept up in front of Liverpool’s defence during his time at Anfield, Klopp has compared Fabinho to a range of hoovers.

“A few people call me this! Between us players I’m more known as Flaco but they’re cool nicknames,” Fabinho told Liverpool’s official website.

“Before the coach used it [Dyson], another player used it – I think [James] Milner might have said it.

“It’s a cool nickname but the other one that the majority of the players use, Flaco, that was started by Virgil and everybody started calling me it.”

The 26-year-old scored his first goal of the season against Manchester City in Liverpool’s crucial 3-1 victory and Fabinho says he wants to continue improving.

“I think when the team does well an individual’s abilities shine as well,” Fabinho added.

“I wanted this season to be different because I had already adapted to the team and the league. I wanted to keep improving as a player and help the team out more. That’s what I’ve been aiming for.

“I’m happy for the praise that I’ve got but I know I still have got the scope to improve and I want to keep improving.

“There’s always scope to improve. I’m still young, I want to improve more, develop more. I’ve got personal objectives as well, so I’ve still got more to offer to the team.”

