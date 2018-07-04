Liverpool’s Fabinho comes clean on interest in him from Man Utd

Liverpool new boy Fabinho is adamant he was “never close to signing for Manchester United”.

The Reds announced they had struck a deal with Ligue 1 club Monaco at the end of May to bring Brazilian midfielder to Anfield on July 1. The fee for the Brazilian player is worth around £43.7million – making him Liverpool’s third most expensive signing of all time behind Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita.

His move to Anfield, however, came straight out the blue, with Liverpool’s interest only reported a matter of hours before the deal to sign him was announced.

Prior to that, the former Monaco man had long been linked with Manchester United, while Arsenal also reportedly failed in a late bid to bring him to Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian had been linked with a Premier League move before, with United his most regular reported suitors.

Fabinho himself insists that, despite the speculation, United was “never a strong possibility”.

“I was never close to signing for Manchester United, no,” he told FourFourTwo.

“I heard things said about it, but the truth is it was never a strong possibility.

“I won’t deny there were a few conversations about my situation with Monaco, but there was never an official offer from United.”

