Fabinho has brushed off recent observations of his performances by admitting he is still adapting to Jurgen Klopp’s methods and is “not totally settled just yet” at Liverpool.

The Brazilian midfielder joined the Reds in £43.7m summer move from Monaco at the end of May, but has had to wait patiently for his chance in the Liverpool midfield.

The 25-year-old had been used sparingly by the manager, who was wary of the need to get Fabinho up to the pace of the Premier League.

But having started the last four games, faring relatively well against both Cardiff and Red Star, but struggling against Chelsea and Arsenal, Fabinho admits he still has plenty to learn and is still settling in at the club.

“I’m not totally settled just yet,” he said.

“I’m still adapting to here but I believe that I’m now used to the football style, especially when it comes to the intensity of the game which is really different from the league that I came from.

“Also, I’m feeling well at the club. I can communicate well with my team-mates, even though my English isn’t great. The language barrier is one of the issues so far.

“Regarding the managers, I’m adapted to their training sessions and I’m comfortable with that. I’m now playing more regularly, which is also important.

“I’m on the right track to completely adapting to England.”

Liverpool welcome Naby Keita back into the fold for Tuesday evening’s Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade, though Klopp has refused to disclose whether the Guinean star will be thrown straight back in.

