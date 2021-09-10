Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has demanded that the footballing authorities find a solution to the current dispute over international breaks.

The Brazil star is one of eight players unlikely to be available for the weekend’s Premier League matches. Indeed, he and seven of his compatriots have received five-day bans from FIFA, asked for by the Brazilian FA. The decision comes after their Premier League clubs refused to let them travel.

If they did, they would be going to a red-list country. That would subsequently enforce 10 days of isolation in a hotel upon their return.

Club bosses, including the Reds’ Jurgen Klopp, have warned that such action can have damaging impacts on players’ fitness, the stars losing muscle by not training.

But the ban presents a boiling over of tensions between international and domestic footballing authorities.

Fabinho, who is likely to miss Sunday’s clash with Leeds along with Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Raphinha, insisted that he wants no repeat of the situation.

“I still don’t know if I’ll be able to play, there’s this punishment from FIFA,” the midfielder told ESPN Brazil.

“But if they are giving punishment, let them also bring us some solution, because we are waiting for this solution.

“We want to go to Brazil, we want to defend the Brazilian team.

“And we really hope that there’s a solution so that we can go back and forth without any problems.”

Manchester City are the second worst-hit Premier League club by the ban. They have lost goalkeeper Ederson and forward Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester United’s Fred will be ineligible against Newcastle, while Chelsea will not be able to play Thiago Silva against Aston Villa. Those two players are also unavailable for Tuesday’s Champions League action.

Fabinho, who recently signed a new contract with Liverpool, does not want to miss any action for his club. Nevertheless, helping his country in World Cup qualifiers represents a great source of pride.

Fabinho frustrated at developing situation

“We players are in the middle of this kind of dispute, right, without much to do,” he added. “Because it was a Premier League decision not to release us.

“And on the one hand, we even understand, because on the way back I would have to stay 10 days in a hotel. Maybe lose three games. And 10 days is enough for you to lose a game rhythm. So it’s hard.

“But we also understand the side of the national team, that the national team cannot have nine players.

“Nine players, that’s a lot of players. So we stay in the middle of this dispute hoping that there is really a solution.”

A report has claimed that Liverpool have plan to try and get round the ban for their key stars.