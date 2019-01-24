Liverpool’s summer signing Fabinho has named the man he sees as most important under Jurgen Klopp – Brazil teammate Roberto Firmino.

Having had to wait until mid-September for his debut, the £44million summer signing has featured in the last nine matches, starting six; the Brazilian has even admitted that, after filling-in in he centre of defence, that he is happy to be Liverpool’s Mr Versatile.

A report on Wednesday revealed that the summer signing’s value – and that of fellow new boys Alisson Becker and Xherdan Shaqiri – has already risen a collective £102million.

But despite settling in well at Anfield and having a crucial role to play under Klopp, Fabinho had no hesitation in naming Firmino as the single-most important cog in Liverpool’s system.

“Firmino is a player who is really good at adapting to different positions. He is a No.9 but he helps a lot in build-up play,” Firmino told Liverpool’s official website.

“He is very important to the team in many stages of the game; he plays as if in the No.10 role or a No.8 role, he is a really smart guy who adapts to what the team needs.”

With 11 goals to his name and three assists this season, there are other players in the Premier League who are obviously more prolific, but few, as Fabinho points out, who are also as vital to a side and vital to the way it plays.

“He is great at playing with his back to goal and, like I said, in build-up play and starting attacks,” he added. “He helps a lot in general teamwork as well as being a top finisher. So, yes, he is a really important player for us.

“He is a player who, outside the box, is really smart and he makes the team tick. In the box, his finishing is indisputably good, both with his right foot, left foot and in the air.”

Regularly linked with Real Madrid, Firmino netted 27 goals in all competitions for Liverpool last season – his best campaign for the club to date – and Fabinho sees no reason why the forward cannot go on to score 20 or more this time around – he first time in his career he will have broken that barrier in successive season.

“If you look at the four goals he scored against Arsenal and City, you can tell he’s a big-game player. His confidence is sky high and I hope he keeps up this confidence and keeps scoring goals for a long time to come,” he concluded.

