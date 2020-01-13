Returning midfielder Fabinho has made a fresh plea to get his close mate and reported Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe to move Anfield.

The 21-year-old has starred for PSG since in a €180million deal in 2017, but it seems his time in the French capital could be coming to a close amid strong reports linking him with both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Reports have claimed Liverpool have the funds to sign the France international, but Jurgen Klopp, who met the player’s family members in an bid to convince him to sign for Liverpool two years ago, says they have “absolutely no chance” of signing the player.

“Buying this calibre of player is difficult,” said Klopp. “I don’t see any club at the moment who can buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG. I don’t see any club, that is how it is. And we are involved in the clubs that cannot do it. It is as easy as that.

“OK, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him. What a player he is. But it is about the money of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance. Sorry for killing that story.”

Furthermore, Spanish newspaper El Desmarque insists Liverpool’s owners FSG have ‘categorically ruled out’ a move for the forward, deeming the package to sign him as ‘too expensive and not falling in line with their transfer strategy’.

However, those astronomical fees needed to prise Mbappe away from PSG don’t appear to have put off Real Madrid, with reports in Spain suggesting the World Cup winner’s mother and agent has told the French side that her son will not be extending his current contract with the club and could be on the move in the summer.

At the same token, Mbappe’s former Monaco teammate Fabinho has regularly suggested he hopes he can help lure the player to Merseyside.

Fabinho, signed from Monaco for a fee of up to €50million (around £45m), and Mbappe played together for the French outfit, helping them to win the Ligue 1 title in 2016-17.

Speaking upon his move to Anfield in summer 2018, Fabinho said: “Kylian Mbappe sent me a text message congratulating me for coming to Liverpool.

“He has already said for the next season he will remain at PSG. But I will try slowly to convince him to come to Liverpool!

“Unfortunately I have not had a chance to congratulate him for what he did during this World Cup.

“What France did was fantastic. What Mbappe did in two years of professional football is amazing. He is a phenomenon and needs to be congratulated, and as soon as I have the chance I will.”

And now the Brazilian has made a fresh appeal to his old buddy to switch allegiances.

“I would like to welcome him to Liverpool,” Fabinho told French TV show Telefoot, as well as backing the French World Cup winner to win the Ballon d’Or before Neymar.

Fabinho, meanwhile, has handed Jurgen Klopp a significant injury lift by stepping up his return to training ahead of Sunday’s crunch clash against Manchester United.

The Brazilian damaged ankle ligaments during the first half of a 1-1 Champions League draw against Napoli towards the end of November and was subsequently ruled out of the Club World Cup as well as the remainder of 2019.

“My ankle is better, I trained alone this week,” he said.

“I am touching the ball again, I feel good and I feel confident.”