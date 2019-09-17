Fabinho opens up on hard Liverpool life under Jurgen Klopp

Fabinho admits it is “very, very difficult” working to Jurgen Klopp’s remit at Liverpool.

Klopp claimed his first Liverpool silverware last season as the Reds won the Champions League and they start their 2019/20 bid for European glory tonight against Napoli.

Fabinho is developing into one of Klopp’s key midfield generals and the Brazilian has revealed the intensity levels that Klopp demands from the squad.

And after five games this season there has been no sign of any let up from Liverpool, who have maximum points, and Fabinho says it is possible to keep to the high standards that the German continually demands.

“Last year we showed it was possible – normally a team with 97 points are champions,” Fabinho told the official Liverpool FC magazine.

“We were able to maintain the intensity and high standard in both competitions.

“It’s exhausting, it’s difficult, it demands a lot from the entire squad of players. It demands a lot of the coaching staff as well, working on recovery and preparation every two days for a high-level game.

“It is possible, but it’s very, very difficult, all the players have to be prepared and focused. The team has shown that it is focused, has ambition and is prepared for this challenge.”

Liverpool have been installed as joint-second favourites with Barcelona to retain the Champions League trophy, with Man City the fancied team by the bookies.

Fabinho added: “(We are) one of the favourites, I think.

“The reigning champion is always the favourite and given Liverpool’s run of form over the last two competitions we must be considered one of the main contenders.

“But it doesn’t put any additional pressure on us, we know how to deal with it, we know how to handle the pressure. It won’t be a problem.

“The Champions League is the toughest competition in Europe with all the best teams involved. We’ll do everything to qualify for the round of 16. It’s a case of taking things step by step.”