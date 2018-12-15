Fabinho says Liverpool’s approach v Man Utd will not change

Liverpool new boy Fabinho says the Reds’ approach will not change against Manchester United on Sunday.

Fabinho, who waited patiently for his Premier League chance under Jurgen Klopp, has started five of the last seven Premier League games and is starting to look like the man that was so impressive at Monaco.

The Brazil international says that Sunday’s Anfield game with United was one of the reasons why he decided to sign for Klopp’s men in the summer.

He does though say that Liverpool’s approach will not change, despite Klopp suggesting there may be a switch in approach against United after last season’s 0-0 draw.

“I’m not really an expert on the history of this rivalry, but I believe it is the biggest rivalry in English football,” the Brazil international told Liverpoolfc.com.

“They’re the two most successful teams in England, so history shows that there’s a huge rivalry. I think the geographical closeness, with Manchester being just down the road, adds even more to it.

“We’re going to approach this game like all the other games and I hope it’s a night to remember, like the Everton game.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it. When you sign for Liverpool you have these types of games in mind. With the passion of the fans, their support, we go on the field to give our best to put on a show for them.

“Against Everton the fans left very happy with the victory and the way in which we won, and I hope against Manchester United we can put on a similar spectacle: representing the Liverpool shirt and playing with a lot of desire. I hope we’ll get the three points.”