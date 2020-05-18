Capello’s one-word Liverpool verdict when asked about Haaland’s future

Fabio Capello has said that Liverpool would be Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland’s “ideal” next destination.

Haaland exploded onto the scene earlier this season with RB Salzburg and his blistering form in Austria and the Champions League saw him earn an exciting move to the Bundesliga in January.

The 19-year-old has been relentless – scoring 13 goals in 12 games in Germany – and he was one of the first players to score when the Bundesliga became the first major European division to resume last weekend.

Despite having only recently moved to Dortmund, speculation has already arisen about where Haaland – arguably the most promising teenager in world football – will move to next.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked and club scouts reportedly watched the TV coverage of the attacker’s performance against Schalke on Saturday.

Capello, however, told Sky Sport Italia (via the Daily Mirror) that it would be “ideal” for the Norwegian to move to Anfield.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has formed one of the most exciting attacking trios in the world with the signings of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, having inherited Roberto Firmino when he joined the club.

However, the German is reportedly keen to provide fresh competition up front and his compatriot Timo Werner is said to be a top target for the upcoming transfer window.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby has predicted that the Reds will get a deal for Werner over the line, with “one or two” set to leave in the process.

A report has claimed that Werner is keen to either stay at RB Leipzig or move to Anfield, having also spoken to Manchester United and Barcelona.

Read more…