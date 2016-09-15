Fabregas convinced to shelve Chelsea exit plans – report

Cesc Fabregas has reportedly put plans to quit Chelsea on hold amid claims he has been given fresh assurances from Antonio Conte after yet more clear the air talks with the Italian.

The Spain midfielder has started just one game this season – in the Capital One Cup victory over Bristol Rovers – and has come off the bench in just two more to leave his Stamford Bridge future shrouded in doubt.

The player has repeatedly gone on record to state his commitment to the cause at Chelsea – that in spite of reports that Conte is willing to cash in on the former Barcelona and Arsenal star, with both AC Milan and Juventus linked with his signature.

Of those two clubs it was AC Milan’s interest which appeared to carry the most weight. The Italian giants have recently been taken over by Chinese investors and are set to become major players again in the transfer market. A £50million move for Tottenham’s Harry Kane was recently mooted in the Italian press.

However, Calcio Mercato claims that Fabregas has recently held a private meeting with Conte who has told the player that he will given a chance in the side and to shelve any thoughts of quitting the club until next summer, when the situation will be reviewed again.

The Italian publication also states that Fabregas’ preference remains a transfer back to Spain, where both Real Madrid and Atletico are thought to be keen. A transfer to Real might have materialised this summer had they managed to offload one of James Rodriguez, Mateo Kovavcic or Isco.