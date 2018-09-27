Cesc Fabregas has urged Chelsea to do all in their power to secure the future of Eden Hazard as soon as possible – or pay the ultimate price.

The Belgian superstar underlined his status as one of the world’s elite players with an incredible winner as Chelsea overturned a 1-0 deficit to advance past Liverpool at Anfield in the Carabao Cup.

Those claims to Hazard being one of the globe’s best stars were backed up by Blues No 2 Gianfranco Zola, who was gushing with praise for the former Lille man after the match.

Real Madrid were heavily linked with a move for Hazard over the summer and while they did land his compatriot Thibaut Courtois, a move for the Blues forward was never forthcoming – and now Fabregas fears it’s just a matter of time.

With under two years left on his current Stamford Bridge deal, Fabregas fears the chances of him moving on will grow by the week and especially the longer a potential new deal remains unsigned.

With that in mind, Fabregas has urged the club to push the boat out to tie Hazard down to a blockbusting new contract and pay him a salary only shared by the world’s highest earners.

“It’s an easy decision, especially now, because at this stage how much can Eden cost?” Fabregas told the Evening Standard. “Not many teams in the world can buy Eden Hazard. He still had two years left on his contract.

“Next year if he has one year left, that’s a different story. You don’t have as much power as a club. Eden is one of the best players in the world.

“But having two years left, especially how the market is, it’s basically impossible to sign him up. I don’t think it was that hard from the club.”

Hazard’s game appears to have raised another level this season, with new coach Mauricio Sarri clearly finding a formation geared to get the best from his prized asset.

But Fabregas believes his improvement also stems from an added maturity to Hazard’s game.

“I have had some great moments with Eden on the pitch but maybe in terms of maturity, yes it is the best [form of his career],” he added.

“He has always had the ability but he is at an age now where he feels he can be more dangerous. He knows when to pass more, when to dribble.

“His maturity has improved a lot and now he is scoring goals, decisive goals which we all wanted from him.

“When you see the top players, this is what they do. They make a difference in terms of scoring goals. I think he needed that to make the step forward and at the moment he is doing that so hopefully he can keep it up.”

Hazard will get the chance to add to his reputation when Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

