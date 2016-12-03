Fabregas is someone I can always count on – Conte

Antonio Conte hinted at a possible Chelsea reprieve for Cesc Fabregas after the midfielder helped the Blues to a 3-1 success at Manchester City.

The Spain midfielder was handed a surprise start, only his second in the Premier League this season, after Nemanja Matic missed out.

Fabregas has been long been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge but he impressed as Chelsea fought back for a win that saw our writers praise the Chelsea ‘rats’.

“He played a good game – I know I can always count on him,” Conte told Sky Sports.

Diego Costa continued his impressive form with another goal as well as an assist, and was even a surprise peacekeeper as tempers flared late on in an incident which saw Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho sent off for City.

Speaking about the striker, Conte said: “Diego is showing he is using his passion in the right way and I’m very happy about that.”

The Chelsea manager added: “I think today was very tough and the game was open until the end. There were lots of chances for both teams to score.

“I saw lots of character from my team and that’s very important to grow. But we must continue to work and improve.”

City boss Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, defended Aguero’s challenge on David Luiz, and expressed his frustration at English referees after the game.