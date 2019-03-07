Fabregas leaps to defence of Man Utd, Solskjaer after Baptista rant

Cesc Fabregas has defended Manchester United’s tactics after former Arsenal team-mate Julio Baptista criticised their style of play.

Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp spot-kick sealed a 3-1 win that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men make history and progress to the quarter-finals on away goals after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

“Manchester United have got to the next round without merit, they just played and defended the whole game, counting on luck to beat PSG,” Baptista posted on Twitter.

“As good as they are, Manchester United cannot afford play like that if they want to win the Champions League.”

However, Fabregas hit back at the former Brazilian midfielder’s comments and hailed the Red Devils for being able to “adapt” to the situation.

“Each team plays to their strengths and United had at least eight of their top players out,” Fabregas said.

“They had to bring on their academy players in the last 20 minutes because they did not have anything else.

“Have they been lucky? Yes. But they deserve respect for fighting and believing until the end.

“I am a defender of good football but you always have to adapt to what you have.”