Fabregas makes huge Hazard claim as Chelsea fend off Real Madrid

Eden Hazard will sign a new contract with Chelsea, snubbing interest from Real Madrid, according to former teammate Cesc Fabregas.

The Belgian playmaker has admitted his admiration for Real on numerous occasions in the past, and said there was a good chance he would swap Stanford Bridge for the Bernabeu last summer.

Quotes also emerged earlier this week, recorded for French outlet RMC months prior, of Hazard saying that a decision on his future has already been made.

However, Fabregas – who recently left Chelsea for Monaco – feels that Hazard’s comments imply that he will commit his future to Maurizio Sarri’s men, as reported by the Evening Standard.

When told by Spanish radio station El Larguero of Hazard’s quotes, Fabregas replied: “He said that?”

“If he said that, I think it’s because he’s going to extend his contract with Chelsea. He’s a loyal player. He told me he would never fight with Chelsea to leave. This is his club, he has won so much in England.

“This is just what I think, but I know him well. If he has made a decision, it would never be to let the club down in the middle of the season, he would not do that.”

However, the former Arsenal and Barcelona star did say earlier in the conversation: “I don’t know what he will do. I know he likes Madrid, it was his dream as a child to play there, but I also know he is very happy at Chelsea. I know his family are happy in London and he is one of the captains of the team.

“But he must make a decision as he is at the end of his contract, first because of money but also because, at 28 years old, it is the right and last time for him to go.”

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!