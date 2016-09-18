‘Fabregas may be finished at Chelsea. Conte doesn’t trust him’

Cesc Fabregas is struggling to fit into Antonio Conte’s first-team plans at Chelsea, and Daily Telegraph journalist Matt Law believes his time at Stamford Bridge is coming an end.

Fabregas has yet to start a Premier League game under Conte, with the new Chelsea boss preferring a double pivot of Nemanja Matic and N’Golo Kante in central midfield.

“Cesc is in my plans and in Chelsea’s plans,” said Conte prior to Friday’s game against Liverpool, but then left the midfielder on the bench for 84 minutes of the 2-1 loss.

And Law told the Sunday Supplement that he believes Conte should be brave and start Fabregas in that central two for Chelsea, but the Italian clearly has concerns over the player’s defensive capabilities.

Fabregas has been linked with a move to Italy, with Juventus and AC Milan both keen and Law believes the player could move on from Stamford Bridge, despite the Spaniard’s insistence that he is committed to the cause at Chelsea.

Trying to reassure Fabregas he still has a part to play, Conte explained last week: “In my opinion he’s improving a lot on many aspects, above all the defensive situations.

“If he continues in this way, it’ll be very difficult for me to choose my midfield. But I want this from a player, putting many doubts in my mind over choosing someone else.

“I’m very clear with my players: when a player deserves to play, I put him in the team.”