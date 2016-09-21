Fabregas: Media ‘talking rubbish’ about my Chelsea future

Cesc Fabregas has said he is only focused on playing well for the Blues after scoring twice and assisting another goal against Leicester.

The Spaniard was linked with the likes of Juventus toward the end of the summer transfer window, amid claims that he did not fit into Antonio Conte’s plans this season.

However, Fabregas is hoping his man-of-the-match display in the EFL Cup on Tuesday can help him force his way back into regular first-team contention.

“I was happy to play first of all from the start, and secondly if I can help the team then fantastic,” Fabregas told Sky Sports.

“Hopefully this will shut up a few journalists, a few dailies, a few whatever, who are talking rubbish all the time and focus on what’s important, Chelsea winning.

“I’m focusing on playing well and when I have the chance I’ll show what I can do, because I know what I can do and it’s a lot for this team.”

Conte also reserved special praise for Fabregas and was impressed with the qualities he displayed both in the game and in training.

“I am pleased for Cesc because he played a good game,” said Antonio Conte.

“He showed me great commitment in the training sessions. I am satisfied when I see this behaviour. This is the right way and I want my players to create good competition and, game by game, give me the opportunity to choose the best line-up.”