Fabregas ‘despised’ ex-Chelsea teammate during Arsenal days

Cesc Fabregas has lifted the lid on the disliking he had of ex-Chelsea teammate John Terry during the former’s time as an Arsenal player.

Terry has called time on his outstanding career with the Blues having made the move to Championship side Aston Villa, and Fabregas admits the defender will be missed.

The pair won two Premier League titles and a League Cup together at Stamford Bridge, but Fabregas admits he had bridges to build with Terry when he made the move to Chelsea from Barcelona.

“I think it was maybe the most difficult season for him, for a lot of reasons,” Fabregas told Sky Sports of Terry’s most recent campaign.

“He showed to be before a great man and then a great player. He showed he will always be a great captain for this team and I have to tell him a big, big, big thanks.

“He is the type of player that I had many battles with. I disliked him very much at some point playing for Arsenal, we had a lot of confrontations, but one thing I always had for him was respect.”