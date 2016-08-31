Fabregas ‘to stay at Chelsea after snubbing move to Italy’

Cesc Fabregas has told Chelsea he wants to stay at the club and fight for his place, despite reported approaches from both AC Milan and Roma on transfer deadline day.

The midfielder has failed to start a match for the Blues this season under Antonio Conte and has been reportedly made available by the Blues if the right offer came in.

Fabregas, who was linked with a move to Inter Milan earlier this week in an exchange deal for Marcelo Brozovic, insisted at the time he was happy to stay and fight for his place in Conte’s side.

And amid reported enquiries from both Serie A sides on Wednesday, Fabregas has again reportedly told the club he is not interested in a move to Italy.

Milan recently acquired Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal and then enquired about a move for Fabregas.

But despite Milan coach Vincenzo Montella reportedly making a personal plea to the Spaniard, Fabregas has told Chelsea he intends to stay at Stamford Bridge for the time being and will review his position again in January.

Roma were also keen on a move for Fabregas, but it is believed their interest has cooled amid claims they are closing on a loan deal for Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere.