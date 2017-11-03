Fabregas wants new Chelsea deal amid Man Utd interest

Cesc Fabregas has claimed he is ready to dismiss interest from Manchester United and sign a new deal with Chelsea.

Reports have suggested that Jose Mourinho, who signed the Spaniard for Chelsea in 2014, is keen on working with Fabregas again at United.

Currently on a deal which expires in 2018, Fabregas has insisted that he wants to remain at a club which has treated him well.

“Would I like to renew? Yes, because it is a club that has always treated me well,” he told the Evening Standard.

“I believe the fans have a lot of respect for me and I have a lot of respect for them. I have given my all for the club for the last three-and-a-half years.

“This is a fantastic club for me and I have had a fantastic time here. Hopefully another contract will happen. Time will tell.”

Despite being 30 years old, the former Arsenal man believes he still has a lot to offer to Chelsea moving forward.

“I know that people panic after players reach 30 and stuff like that, but I don’t believe in this,” he added. “I feel well, I feel young in my mind. I train every day as hard as possible.

“I think in the last 48 games I have played in 47, and I only missed one because I was suspended against Tottenham in August.

“I always try to give my best. I will play at any moment, even when I’m sick or not 100 per cent.”