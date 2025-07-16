Fabrizio Romano has delivered a tantalising update on Alexander Isak and whether he wants to quit Newcastle to join Liverpool.

Liverpool made an official approach for Alexander Isak over the past few days when making direct contact with Newcastle. The Reds are prepared to smash the British transfer record for the second time this summer by launching a £120m bid. Florian Wirtz by way of his £116m transfer from Bayer Leverkusen holds the current record.

Understandably, Newcastle are dead set against selling their talismanic striker who may well be the most complete No 9 in the Premier League.

However, the chance to recoup such a gigantic sum could appeal and selling Isak would allow Newcastle to deepen their squad.

The Magpies have already bid £70m for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike who is also on Liverpool’s radar as their primary fall-back option to Isak.

But of course, Liverpool’s dream scenario is landing transfer target No 1 and that is Isak. And according to transfer guru Romano, the actions of Isak have given Liverpool hope.

“Liverpool told Newcastle that they are ready to offer £120m record fee for Alexander Isak,” stated Romano on his YouTube channel.

“What I’m told also is that the player DIDN’T close the doors to Liverpool. So Isak didn’t stop Liverpool from doing that.

“The player is still in conversations with Newcastle because they want to offer him a new contract. So Newcastle really hope to advance on that one.

“But the player didn’t stop Liverpool. Isak didn’t say no to Liverpool, he seems to be open to the move.”

Romano’s claims add to the growing sense Isak would leave Newcastle for Liverpool if the two clubs agreed a fee.

Indeed, the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope took to X on Tuesday night to shed light on Isak’s disatisfaction at St. James’ Park.

“As explained last week, Alexander Isak’s situation at Newcastle is complicated,” began Hope. “His motivations could determine what happens next amid Liverpool interest.

“He was disappointed that what he thought was the promise of a new contract from previous co-owners was not honoured after they left.

“Paul Mitchell took the view he was already well paid and had four years to run. Talks ended and there has been no progress since Newcastle do not want to sell and are likely to offer Isak improved terms.

“It is not yet known if he wants to sign new deal. Club are braced for formal Liverpool offer.”

What happens next with Alexander Isak?

Romano went on to stress a long, drawn-out saga that runs deep into August is NOT expected.

Instead, Newcastle’s response to Liverpool will either prompt the Reds to bid for Isak or move for Ekitike instead.

And given Newcastle have already bid £70m for Ekitike, Liverpool cannot afford to drag their feet.

“The bid is ready,” continued Romano. “Now it depends on Newcastle, what they will tell Liverpool in the next hours, days… it can’t be too long.

“It can’t be too long also because Liverpool have Hugo Ekitike from Frankfurt as one of their potential targets, their man target, in case they don’t get Isak.

“So basically for Liverpool it’s ‘let’s go for Isak if Newcastle open the doors, if they don’t we can try to get Ekitike’.”

Romano concluded by confirming Liverpool have opened talks with Ekitike’s representatives.

