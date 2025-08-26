Two high-ranking members of Newcastle’s hierarchy visited Alexander Isak at his home prior to Monday night’s feisty clash with Liverpool, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed the outcome of those talks along with what happens next.

With less than a week remaining in the window we’re approaching the pivotal moments in the biggest transfer saga of the summer. Newcastle continue to insist Alexander Isak is not for sale, though the fact they’re scrambling to sign multiple new strikers suggests they will begrudgingly cash in for the right price.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are prepared to bid again after their opening offer worth £110m plus add-ons was immediately rejected.

The Reds were originally awaiting encouragement a negotiation was there to be had with Newcastle. But with time running out, Liverpool are expected to launch a new and improved bid worth around £130m irrespective of the signals they get from the Magpies.

Isak obviously did not feature on Monday’s encounter at St. James Park. However, that’s not to say the Swede had a quiet day.

Sky Sports have confirmed two of Newcastle’s hierarchy – Jamie Reuben and Jacobo Solis – ‘visited Alexander Isak at his home yesterday ahead of the game with Liverpool.’

Reuben is a part-owner of Newcastle, while Solis – the newest member of the club’s board – is the head of investments for the PIF.

The purpose of the face-to-face talks was to convince Isak to abandon his hopes of joining Liverpool and re-focus on Newcastle. Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that Newcastle expected Isak to return to training after the Liverpool clash.

But according to the latest from Romano, Newcastle’s face-to-face talks with Isak at his home did not have the desired effect, with the striker still determined to force though a move to Anfield.

Alexander Isak still wants Liverpool / Newcastle striker signing ON – Fabrizio Romano

“We are in crucial hours now,” began Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel. “Time is running out, so obviously they need to find a solution – Liverpool, Newcastle, player side.

“As of today (Tuesday) lunchtime, Isak is still fighting to go to Liverpool, and he’s still not changing his mind, still hoping for the move to happen to Liverpool.

“So Isak is pushing, Liverpool are waiting for Newcastle. What’s going on on Newcastle’s side? Newcastle are still in negotiations with Wolves for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

“He extended his contract earlier this summer and Wolves already turned down a proposal worth £50m from Newcastle in the last 24 hours.

“But they are still there. Newcastle are still hoping and trying to find a structure for Larsen to join the club and be their new striker.

“So negotiations ongoing for Larsen to Newcastle, but not easy because Wolves insist on no intention to sell the player, but the deal is on for Larsen to join Newcastle.”

Romano added: “Don’t forget they need two strikers, so also [Yoane] Wissa from Brentford remains a topic with the player keen on the move, giving priority to Newcastle despite approaches from Saudi Arabia. But still waiting on a club-to-club agreement with Brentford.”

Encouragingly regarding Larsen, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Larsen has made it crystal clear he wants to join Newcastle.

The latest on Wissa is less rosy, however, with Brentford demanding a fee in the £50m-£60m range. Newcastle’s most recent bid totalled just £40m (£35m plus £5m in add-ons).

