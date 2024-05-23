Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Mikel Arteta to Man City, with Arsenal poised to start ‘negotiations’

Fabrizio Romano has explained how Arsenal will respond to reported interest in Mikel Arteta from Premier League competitors Manchester City.

Arteta worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Man City between July 2016 and December 2019. In that time, Arteta helped Guardiola and City win two Premier League titles and one FA Cup.

Arteta learned lots from the former Barcelona manager and soon began to earn a reputation as a potential coach on the big stage himself.

The 42-year-old left City in winter 2019 when his former club Arsenal came calling. It took Arteta several years to get the Arsenal squad exactly how he wanted it, but the Gunners are now thriving.

In the last two seasons, Arsenal have pushed City all the way in the title race and have missed out by only seven points combined.

Arteta and the Arsenal players will have been left devastated after missing out on the title again, and they will be even more determined to succeed in the 2024-25 campaign.

DON’T MISS: Top five Arsenal striker targets ranked by suitability for Arteta as Edu seeks perfect upgrade

Although, there has been tentative talk about Arteta leaving the Emirates and succeeding from Guardiola at rivals City.

Guardiola has admitted he is closer to leaving City than staying, and an exit could occur in the summer of 2025.

Arsenal latest: Huge Mikel Arteta update

Given the style of football Arteta has got Arsenal playing, and the fact he knows City well, the former Everton and Rangers star would be an excellent candidate.

But Arsenal do not want their influential manager to leave under any circumstances, especially to a direct rival.

Arteta’s Arsenal contract expires in June 2025, and Romano has revealed how the Gunners plan to extend it to keep City at bay.

“Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has only one year left on his contract, but the club consider him an absolutely crucial piece of their project, so they want to extend his contract as soon as possible,” the journalist said in his latest column for the Daily Briefing.

“The expectation is for Arsenal to advance on Arteta’s new contract soon. Negotiations will be in the next weeks, potentially months, but both parties are very happy together and I expect Arteta to continue at Arsenal because he’s very happy at the club.”