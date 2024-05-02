Fabrizio Romano predicts Chelsea move for vital Everton star who could fall victim to takeover chaos

Everton star Jordan Pickford is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and Chelsea are reportedly considering a summer move for him.

The England international has played a vital role in keeping the Toffees in the Premier League for the past three seasons and regularly makes outstanding saves.

Pickford was once considered erratic and hot-headed but has matured into a top-level shot-stopper. He’s kept 12 clean sheets this season, the second-most of any goalkeeper in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche is understandably keen to keep hold of him for as long as possible. However, reports suggest that Everton could be forced into a sale due to their ongoing financial problems.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Everton‘s prospective new owners 777 Partners – who are in the midst of a lengthy takeover process – view Pickford as one of the most ‘sellable’ assets in their squad.

READ MORE: Thiago Silva faces painstaking choice as Prem trio hope to capitalise on family ties and Fluminense lurk

Various outlets have suggested that the Merseyside club could have to sell at least one star player before submitting their accounts for this season on June 30 to avoid another breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

This is reportedly one of the reasons that Chelsea and other clubs are keeping a close eye on Pickford’s situation.

Fabrizio Romano shares Jordan Pickford update

Respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has now given an update on Pickford’s future which tallies with the information we’ve been given.

“I’m aware there have been reports of interest in signing Jordan Pickford this summer,” Romano wrote on his Daily Briefing Page.

“My understanding is that Pickford’s situation could be one to watch in general, but it depends on Everton.

“At the moment I’m not aware of contacts with Chelsea but let’s see what they decide to do on the goalkeeper position in general; also Kepa will return, so there are already three important goalkeepers at the club and this will be a topic before bringing in a new one.”

Robert Sanchez signed for Chelsea from Brighton last summer but he has struggled for consistent form and has been ruled out since December with an injury.

Djordje Petrovic has since slotted into the Blues starting XI and has put in some good performances, while Kepa Arrizabalaga could be given another chance when he returns from his loan with Real Madrid.

Pickford has more Premier League experience than all three players, however, and would arguably be an upgrade.

Dyche was asked about the keeper’s future in a recent interview. “I think he is genuinely happy here,” the Everton manager said.

“He seems to me when I speak to him, his family life is settled, he is settled in as part of the fabric of Everton.”

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how this story progresses in the coming weeks.

EXCLUSIVE: Fulham plot stunning double Chelsea swoop to replace Newcastle-bound star

