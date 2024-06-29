Manchester United remain hot on the trail of Jarrad Branthwaite and believe they can still secure the Everton defender’s signature this summer after Fabrizio Romano confirmed the star has given the green light on a move, also revealing how Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to pull the deal off.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their squad this summer with Ratcliffe now at the wheel and overseeing all their transfer business. The British businessman is determined to revive his beloved Manchester United and will leave no stone unturned in his quest to help restore the club to their former glories.

However, United’s minority shareholder also knows that he can’t just spend money for the sake of it and is also determined to ensure United do so within their financial means; not least owing to the Premier League’s strict new regulations around FFP.

The good news for United, though, is that Ratcliffe already has a plan of action. High-earning stars like Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have already left at the end of their contracts, while if he is able to offload Casemiro too, that will save United a combined £840,000 a week in wages – or an astonishing £43.68m per year.

TEAMtalk understands that Ratcliffe wants to bring in up to four marquee signings this summer with a new centre-half, midfielder and striker at the very top of their wishlist, while a new right-sided attacker is also seen as desirable.

And Ratcliffe has wasted little time identifying his targets too, having honed in on a move for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who has given the green light over a move to Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe chasing three central defenders for Man Utd

However, the most active current pursuit is that of a new central defender.

TEAMtalk exclusively broke the news that United had launched an opening – and somewhat cheeky – bid for Branthwaite, worth an initial £38m, but rising to £43m with add-ons.

And with Everton valuing the player at nearer the £65m to £70m mark, it came as no surprise when their opening offer was quickly batted away.

In the meantime, Ratcliffe has seen another move for a centre-half – Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo – blocked by UEFA over their multi-club ownership rules. And while INEOS also own the Ligue 1 side, Ratcliffe remains determined to try and force the move through and is understood to be considering legal action in his quest to land the star.

The Red Devils have also been strongly linked with Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt in the last few days, with Erik ten Hag knowing the player well from their time together at Ajax.

The Netherlands defender made 30 appearances in all competitions in the season just gone, but has never really been considered a regular with January signing Eric Dier and France defender Dayot Upamecano often preferred.

And with former Napoli defender Kim min-Jae also on their books, it’s reported that Bayern are willing to cash in on De Ligt this summer if they are in receipt of a suitable offer and giving United hope of a possible deal.

Man Utd transfers: Jarrad Branthwaite says yes to move

However, the strong interest in Branthwaite is not going away and we understand the Red Devils are preparing a second and improved offer to try and convince Everton to cash in on the 21-year-old.

Now transfer expert Romano, speaking with Givemesport, has also confirmed that Branthwaite himself is keen on a move to Old Trafford, having already agreed personal terms and insisting that United remain hopeful of striking a deal.

“I would keep his name in the list of Manchester United, waiting to see what they decided to do – because the player is keen on the move to Manchester United. Personal terms are not an issue at all,” Romano said.

“So Manchester United know the player is open to joining them, even without Champions League football, but it depends on the clubs.”

However, Romano has indicated that while Ratcliffe is ready to try again, he will do ‘nothing crazy’ in his quest to land the 6ft 5in star and could even walk away if an improved offer is not accepted by Everton and knowing United have other irons in the fire.

“Nothing is imminent at the moment. Branthwaite remains the name they appreciate, but Everton keep asking for around £65m to £70m.

“So he’s an expensive deal, and I don’t think Manchester United will do anything crazy. They want to do something smarter to go for the right opportunity.”

Lille’s Leny Yoro is another name they are looking into signing.

But Branthwaite is the one they really want the most. He made 41 appearances for the Toffees during his breakout season at Goodison Park, making his England debut at the end of the season, though ultimately just missing out on a place in their Euro 2024 squad.