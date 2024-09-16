Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot has finally fixed himself up with a new club

Free-agent midfielder Adrien Rabiot is on the cusp of signing for Marseille both the French side and Fabrizio Romano have confirmed – while the real reason why the France star will not be heading to either Manchester United or Arsenal has finally come to light.

Rabiot departed Juventus following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season and has been without a club ever since. And having made history over the summer as the first unattached player to ever play in the knockout stages of the European Championships, it was expected he would soon be snapped up once France’s interest in the tournament ended.

However, despite being targeted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe over a free move to Manchester United, TEAMtalk understands that the demands made by his mother and agent, Veronique, for a package of around £220,000 a week dissuaded them from making a move.

Ratcliffe has quickly reduced United’s wage bill this summer, removing several high-earners from their books, including Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane, who were taking home a combined £490,000 a week.

As a result, Ratcliffe was wary of adding another costly star to that weekly tab, deciding instead to sanction a deal for Manuel Ugarte, who sporting director Dan Ashworth felt was a better fit for Erik ten Hag’s side anyway.

And while the Premier League was still very much the player’s preference, Romano has confirmed Rabiot finally is on the cusp of agreeing his next move but to Marseille.

“Olympique Marseille are in advanced talks to sign Adrien Rabiot as new midfielder,” Romano wrote.

“Negotiations underway with Rabiot on contract terms.

“OM are optimistic to get it done in the next 48h – here we go, expected soon!”

Posting a follow-up shortly after, Romano added on X: “Olympique Marseille have booked travel and medical for Adrien Rabiot as he will sign two year deal at the club.

“The project presented by Longoria, Benatia and de Zerbi has convinced the French international.”

Marseille ready to unveil Rabiot

As well as United, Rabiot’s camp also held talks with Arsenal, though Mikel Arteta’s side opted instead to move for Mikel Merino.

Newcastle were also on the scene, though they were in fact rejected by the player who wanted to European football as a minimum requirement.

And while he is reported by L’Equipe to have since lowered those demands, Marseille seized upon the opening to make a play to bring him to the Stade Veledrome.

Confirming a move was imminent to bring in the 29-year-old, Marseille confirmed on Sunday evening that a deal was imminent for the 48-times capped Les Bleus international.

“Olympique de Marseille announces that it has reached an agreement in principle with Adrien Rabiot for the arrival of the French international at the club.

“The player will sign with OM subject to the results of the medical examination.”

De Zerbi’s side have started the season in fine fashion, winning three and drawing one of their opening four matches to sit just two points behind 100 percent PSG at the top of the table.

And they will hope Rabiot’s experience can prove key over the campaign, with De Zerbi’s side also having brought in the likes of Mason Greenwood, Elye Wahi, Neal Maupay, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Jonathan Rowe to Les Olympiens this summer.

If all goes to plan, Rabiot will be in contention to make his debut against Lyon in the Derby of the Olympics next Sunday.

De Ligt transfer concerns raised / Ten Hag’s side slammed

While Manchester United opted against signing Rabiot, they did push through the capture of Matthijs de Ligt to play in central defence.

And while the Dutchman scored his first goal for the club in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Southampton, questions have been raised over the wisdom of his signing and given the player’s failure to make the grade at either Juventus or Bayern Munich.

Now, Bayern Munich’s sporting director Max Eberl has spoken out on their decision to let De Ligt leave in what could prove a worrying assessment for those connected to the Red Devils.

“We felt more comfortable with [Dayot] Upamecano and Kim [Min-jae] because they can defend higher up the pitch.

“And then an offer came in for De Ligt,” Eberl stated.

Elsewhere, and despite the return to winning ways over the weeknd, Dwight Yorke has expressed serious reservations over Ten Hag, having branded the side ‘the worst in our history’.

What will Rabiot bring?

At 29 years of age, the experience Rabiot will bring to the Marseille midfield could prove crucial over the season for De Zerbi.

While the Italian has peppered his attack with an array of talented attackers, such as their Player of the Month, Greenwood, he knows the importance of adding experience in the engine room.

Having already agreed the capture of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham on loan with an obligation to make permanent for £17m (€20m / $22.4m) next summer, the Dane will now soon have the experienced Rabiot to play alongside him.

That combination could prove crucial over the campaign as they look to close down PSG’s long domination of the Ligue 1 title, with the captial club having won 10 of the last 12 league titles.

And while Marseille have not won the league since 2010, hopes will be high that the addition of Rabiot will give them a really solid chance.

The 29-year-old is a proven winner himself, having collected 22 major honours himself over his career at PSG and Juventus.

Having finished outside the European places last season, OM will also be able to put all their energies into pushing for the Ligue 1 title, and Rabiot’s experience will be seen as key to boosting their chances.