Real Madrid are set to tie 21-year-old sensation Arda Guler down to a new contract, according to respected reporter Fabrizio Romano, ending Xabi Alonso’s hopes of bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

The Turkish international joined from Fenerbahce in 2023 and has notched 19 goals and 26 assists in 116 games for Los Blancos so far, generally playing as an attacking midfielder or winger.

Guler’s performances have, understandably, captured the attention of several sides.

Reports over the summer suggested that Alonso had asked Chelsea’s hierarchy to launch a move for the youngster, who he, of course, managed during his time at the Bernabéu.

But sadly for Chelsea and his other suitors, Guler is reportedly set to put pen to paper on a new long-term deal with Real Madrid.

“Arda Güler has agreed to sign new deal at Real Madrid! The agreement is done and set to be announced soon — understand it will be valid until June 2032, six years,” Romano posted on X.

“Arda already said yes — first call on talks @diarioas. All conditions have been accepted.”

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Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all admirers of Arda Guler

Chelsea aren’t the only top Premier League club to have shown interest in Guler.

Arsenal were linked with the Turkish talent earlier this year, and they reportedly reached out to the player’s representatives to gauge his interest in a switch to the Emirates.

Liverpool, too, were said to be admirers of Guler.

However, it appears that the youngster is not planning to leave Real Madrid any time soon.

Under new boss Jose Mourinho, Guler has played in all four of Madrid’s four LaLiga games so far, scoring one goal and providing one assist so far.

Speaking in a recent interview, Mourinho said he believes Guler can reach the levels of Luka Modric or Bernardo Silva in his career – high praise indeed.

“I really like Arda Güler,” Mourinho said.

“I think something similar to what happened to Modric or Bernardo Silva will happen to him. You start in one position and end your career in another. You can start as a No. 10 and end as a No. 8 or 6.”

Mourinho is clearly a big believer in Guler’s abilities, and perhaps he played a role in Guler signing his new deal, which is expected to be announced in the near future.

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