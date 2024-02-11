Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal, Chelsea interest in LaLiga stat-leader who could set the PL alight next season

Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams could be on the move this summer and a trusted source has confirmed that Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in him.

The 21-year-old is considered to be one of the best young wingers in LaLiga and it’s thought that he would be open to joining a Premier League club.

Williams has made 24 appearances for Bilbao this season, netting four goals and contributing five assists so far.

The Spaniard boasts fantastic technical ability, pace and has the confidence to take on defenders.

Williams makes an average of 2.8 successful dribbles per game – the joint-highest in LaLiga – so it’s no surprise to see him being chased by top clubs.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Barcelona are all interested in signing Williams in the summer.

It has now been confirmed that Arsenal and Chelsea have been keeping a close eye on the talented youngster’s progress this season.

‘Nico Williams would be great in the Premier League’

According to reputed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, both Arsenal and Chelsea have scouted Williams in recent weeks as they eye a swoop for him at the end of the season.

“Arsenal have also sent their scouts to follow Nico Williams of Athletic Club multiple times, and it’s the same for Chelsea as they included him in the list last summer,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“The race is completely open, and nothing is advanced with either club so far. He’d be great in the Premier League in my opinion – a physical and technical player; a very good one.”

Williams signed a new contract with Bilbao in December but it includes a release clause of €50m (approx. £42.7m) – which is a bargain for a player of his quality and potential.

It therefore seems inevitable that the winger will be leaving the Basque club in the summer.

The Premier League seems his most likely destination at this stage unless Barcelona can find the funds to match his clause amid their ongoing financial troubles.

