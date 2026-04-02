Liverpool will need to get their skates on if they are to secure the signing of Alessandro Bastoni this summer after Fabrizio Romano confirmed transfer talks with Barcelona are now underway, though TEAMtalk understands Inter Milan have plans of their own for the Italian colossus amid claims of a swap deal.

Bastoni, 26, is regarded as one of the world’s best central defenders and, coming into his prime years, is seen as one of the pillars of the Inter Milan side. Standing at 6ft 3in and blessed with speed, strong tackling abilities, good leadership, aerial ability and passing range, the 42-times capped Italy defender has admirers the world over.

However, with his contract at the San Siro due to expire in summer 2028, Inter Milan are entering a critical stage over his future and hope to tie their prized asset down to a new deal.

That’s because the likes of Liverpool – scouring the globe for a long-term heir to Virgil van Dijk – and Barcelona – who are long-time admirers of the centre-half – have both been strongly linked with moves ahead of the summer window.

But after reports in the Spanish media this week claimed Barcelona were prepared to offer Inter a swap deal involving either Ferran Torres and/or Dani Olmo to land Bastoni, Romano has now delivered a telling update which will make Liverpool’s ears prick up.

Confirming negotiations are indeed underway between Bastoni and Barcelona, Romano told his YouTube channel: “For Barcelona, there are no doubts about the quality of Alessandro Bastoni as a player after what he’s shown with Inter Milan in recent years.

“For sure, Barcelona want Bastoni. For sure, Barcelona are in contact with Bastoni’s camp. Exchanges on the contract, the salary, have already started.

“But, Barcelona, at this stage, don’t know how much Inter will ask for Alessandro Bastoni in the summer. A club-to-club negotiation has not started yet.”

However, as TEAMtalk sources explained last month, any deal for Bastoni this summer will prove tough to negotiate, with the Italian giants making strong plans of their own for the defender…

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Inter make plans to tie Bastoni down to a new deal

As it stands, Barcelona will find it tough to secure his signing and present a package that would convince Inter to sell.

We understand they value the defender at upwards of €80m-rated (£69m, $92.5m) – a fee which would not just test Liverpool’s means but also looks beyond Barcelona – even if they do offer a pair of players as part of a swap deal.

Furthermore, sources revealed to our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, on March 20 that the Italian side are growing ‘increasingly confident’ they will retain the defender’s services beyond this summer.

To that end, sources are revealing the Serie A leaders’ plans to offer the classy central defender a mega-money contract extension as a sure-fire sign of their commitment to him and in a move that could make him one of Serie A’s highest-paid players of all time.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk understands that the Serie A giants have ‘no intention’ of parting ways with the highly-rated defender.

Inter’s proposal would see his deal extended by at least a further two years, tying the Italian international down until 2030. Early indications suggest there is mutual willingness to reach an agreement, with Bastoni happy at San Siro and appreciative of the club’s ambition.

Speaking last year on Italian TV, the defender outlined his happiness to remain at the San Siro.

“Rumours about my future? These things make me proud; it means I’m doing well, but like you, I read the papers too,” he said.

“There’s nothing going on; I’m happy here, and I don’t have any problems. I don’t think about things outside the pitch.

“Will I stay at Inter? Probably yes.”

Liverpool clear to sign RB Leipzig star; Man Utd offered Barca star

In other news, Liverpool have been told that an RB Leipzig centre-back is set to be available for less than his €80m (£69.8m) release clause this summer – news that looks more likely to prompt the Reds into action.

Elsewhere, a deal Liverpool recently made with ‘one of the best in the world’ has been lauded by former Reds man, Brad Friedel, though the American has voiced startling concerns about another star at Anfield.

And, if you missed our exclusive Barcelona news from earlier this week, we revealed that Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign an unwanted Blaugrana attacker, as the Catalan giants explore creative solutions to ease their ongoing financial constraints.

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