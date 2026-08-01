Fabrizio Romano confirms bizarre move between Man Utd and Everton is ON – ‘formal approach’

A curious transfer involving Manchester United and Everton is on, with Fabrizio Romano confirming a ‘formal approach’ is on the way.

Man Utd and Everton’s transfer priorities are somewhat different right now. The Toffees aim to add to David Moyes’ squad, of course, but the biggest move they can make this summer is preventing Iliman Ndiaye from joining Al-Hilal.

United, meanwhile, plan to sign a third new midfielder along with a left-back. Signings on the left wing or in the striker position are believed to be contingent on securing exits for Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee respectively.

In any case, Man Utd and Everton are primed to meet in the market if the latest from transfer guru Romano is anything to go by.

Everton to make official move for Man Utd striker Ethan Wheatley

On Saturday afternoon, he brought news of Everton gearing up to make a ‘formal approach’ to sign Ethan Wheatley in what would unquestionably be a surprise move.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Everton are interested in Man United talented striker Ethan Wheatley.

‘#EFC preparing a proposal to make formal approach with Man United soon for the 20 year old forward.’

Wheatley is a young striker who has been on Man Utd’s books throughout his youth years.

He’s spent much of the past two years loaned out to lower division clubs, but it won’t please Everton fans to learn of his goalscoring record in the weaker leagues.

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During loan spells with Walsall (League Two), Northampton Town and Bradford City (both League One), Wheatley scored just three goals in 40 appearances combined.

During his most recent loan spell with Bradford, Wheatley didn’t find the net once in 11 outings.

As such, precisely what level of impact Everton hope Wheatley can make at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is anyone’s guess.

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Nevertheless, Everton have seemingly seen something they like in the 20-year-old, and as Romano mentioned, they’re prepared to push the button and make a formal move.

Wheatley is contracted to Man Utd until the summer of 2028, meaning a transfer fee will probably be required to seal this deal unless United are willing to get the frontman go on a free.

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