Fabrizio Romano confirms Darwin Nunez transfer ON as Tottenham, Newcastle pounce

Fabrizio Romano has provided a follow-up to our exclusive regarding Darwin Nunez and his expected return to European football after just a single season in Saudi Arabia.

TEAMtalk and insider, Graeme Bailey, led the way 24 hours ago when breaking bombshell news on Nunez. The former Liverpool frontman only joined Al-Hilal last summer, but the shock signing of Karim Benzema in the winter window has thrust his future into serious doubt.

Benzema’s arrival has resulted in Al-Hilal omitting Nunez from their squad for the Saudi Pro League. With a limit on how many foreign imports a club can name in their squad, Nunez has unfortunately become the fall guy to make way for Benzema.

We revealed work to engineer a way out of Al-Hilal and take Nunez back to Europe has already begun.

Intermediaries are already beavering away behind the scenes, and both Tottenham and Newcastle have been spoken to.

What’s more, we understand Nunez – who currently pockets around £400,000-a-week in the middle east – is prepared to accept a substantial pay-cut to make a return to Europe financially viable for the buying side.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has weighed in with an update of his own, and per the reporter, “there will be movement” at season’s end.

He explained: “Darwin Nunez is going to be a big topic for the summer transfer window because he’s now out of the Al-Hilal squad for the Saudi Pro League, only playing the Asian Champions League.

“Darwin Nunez is not happy at all about the situation, he can’t be happy. He only joined a few months ago and now out of the squad in the Pro League.

“It’s a technical decision after Benzema joined, and you can imagine a big character like Nunez can’t be happy.

“So Darwin could be back to Europe in the summer, it’s a possibility. Follow the Nunez situation in the next months because there will be movements and there are several clubs already looking at that situation, from Europe and not only.

“It will be up to Darwin to decide. In Saudi the salary is completely different. In Europe it would be reduced, and so it’s up to Darwin to decide whether he wants to go somewhere where he can get big money still as he’s doing at Al-Hilal, or maybe go back to Europe [for less money].”

Romano concluded by declaring “there will be movement” for the Uruguayan in the summer.

Aside from Newcastle and Spurs, sources have told us to keep an eye on Atletico Madrid and Juventus too, with both sides confirmed admirers of Nunez.

A move to Atleti may hinge on the future of Julian Alvarez, who is the subject of a three-way battle between Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona.

Juve have their eye on Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee, but Nunez would offer a far more explosive option.

