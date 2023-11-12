Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool actively pursuing Leeds star after ‘multiple’ scouting trips

Liverpool have watched Leeds United starlet Archie Gray in action ‘multiple times’ and can now be considered one of the frontrunners to sign him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gray is a 17-year-old central midfielder who is earning a great reputation at Leeds. In the 2021-22 campaign, he made the bench for Leeds in several Premier League matches, despite being only 16 at the time. Had Gray managed to come onto the pitch, he would’ve broken Peter Lorimer’s long-standing record for the youngest player to ever represent the Whites.

After impressing in both senior training and for Leeds’ U18s side, the teenager eventually made his debut for Leeds in August of this year.

So far this season, Gray has made 17 appearances across all competitions. He has shown his versatility by either operating as a central midfielder or at right-back, which has seen him pick up comparisons with Liverpool man Trent Alexander-Arnold. And Gray could soon end up playing alongside the Reds star.

On Friday, it emerged that Liverpool are extremely keen to take the England U19 international to Anfield and are even preparing a bid ahead of next summer.

Leeds are aware of the growing interest in their academy product and have resultantly set a lofty price tag of £40-50million, as per the Daily Mail.

Transfer expert Romano has now provided his information on Gray. He has confirmed that Liverpool are firmly in the mix for the wonderkid after scouting him on several occasions, though they are not the only club who admire him.

“An impressive young player at Leeds United, Liverpool have sent their scouts to follow Archie Gray multiple times,” he said in an interview with CaughtOffside.

Liverpool ‘appreciate’ Leeds ace Archie Gray

“They are not the only club as many teams appreciate him and keep tracking Archie, but for sure Liverpool are one of them. There’s no bid or concrete negotiation at this stage, but they appreciate the player.”

Gray may find it tough to leave Leeds, as they have done wonders for his career by placing their trust in him from a very young age. But moving to Liverpool would certainly allow Gray to take a big next step in his career.

Plus, Jurgen Klopp has proven on several occasions that he is great at nurturing young players. Gray could follow in Harvey Elliott’s footsteps by gradually being given a more prominent role, before eventually trying to force his way into Liverpool’s midfield three.

Although, it is clear that Liverpool will end up facing competition for Gray’s signing as he is supremely talented for his age. Manchester United may end up submitting an offer for him after they missed out on Jude Bellingham, a decision they will be regretting hugely.

Any interested club will probably not want to pay the £40-50m fee that has been mentioned by some reports. Although, Gray could end up moving for a discounted price, as his Leeds contract is due to expire in June 2025.

