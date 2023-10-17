Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool interest in one of the world’s best, but Man City, Chelsea pose threat

Liverpool are a confirmed suitor for a Bayern Munich superstar and why his future in Germany is on hold has been revealed, though Chelsea and Manchester City will pose a threat if a transfer takes place, according to Fabrizio Romano.

German publication BILD brought news of Liverpool being in contention to sign Jamal Musiala on Tuesday. Despite being just 20 years of age, the Germany international is already one of world football’s finest in the attacking midfield position.

Musiala is under contract with Bayern until 2026, though BILD relayed news of talks regarding an extension being on hold.

The outlet also claimed Musiala is privately growing weary of not being given an extended run in the starting eleven under Thomas Tuchel. Indeed, with so many big names at his disposal, Tuchel is rotating his options and that’s resulted in Musiala spending time on the bench despite impressing whenever he plays.

The situation was termed ‘dangerous’ for Bayern, not least because Liverpool and Real Madrid are reportedly hovering and ready to strike at the first sign of an opening.

Now, via his YouTube channel, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided his take on the Musiala speculation.

Romano confirmed Liverpool admire the midfielder, though stressed their interest is no different to that of Man City’s or Chelsea’s, to name just two.

Furthermore, the trusted reporter offered insight into why Bayern and Musiala have put new contract talks on the backburner.

Bayern overhaul behind Musiala contract delay

“His contract expires in 2026 and at the moment there is still no agreement with Bayern to extend the contract,” said Romano.

“Why? Because the discussion was planned with the old management of Bayern, with Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic… they were preparing the new contract proposal for Musiala.

“But the management changed and is still changing. We know [former RB Leipzig sporting director] Max Eberl could join, there is Christopher Freund, there are new people in charge.

“This is why the timing of the contract extension of Musiala changed. So at the moment the discussion is not advanced yet with Musiala.

“But for Bayern it’s an absolute priority to offer Musiala a new contract and to keep him at the club.”

Liverpool by no means alone in chasing Musiala

“[Bayern] also know there’ll be other clubs in the race,” continued Romano. “We had reports of Liverpool, but trust me it’s not just Liverpool.

“Many clubs around Europe are keeping an eye on Musiala, this is very normal. Clubs from Spain, clubs from England, not just Liverpool.

“The link with Liverpool is clear, Jurgen Klopp knows the talent of the player as a German manager very well.

“But also people at Manchester City and people at Chelsea have been keeping an eye on Musiala’s situation as he’s one of the best talents in the world.”

Romano concluded by saying that for the time being at least, the potential buyers are only monitoring the player and no discussions between they and Musiala or they and Bayern are taking place at present.

