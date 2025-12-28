This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

While Fabrizio Romano continues to insist that Liverpool are ready to cut short Harvey Elliott’s miserable loan spell at Aston Villa, a second report has revealed there are two ‘layers of complexity’ around his situation and as the two clubs work on a potential solution.

Elliott appeared to have the world at his feet over the summer when he was named Player of the Tournament as England Under-21s won the European Championships, with the playmaker scoring the opener in the 3-2 win over Germany in the final and having netted five times across the competition in total.

And while clearly not having a future at Liverpool under Arne Slot, a move to Aston Villa was seen as the perfect opportunity for Elliott to finally unleash his potential and help him reach the next level.

Sadly, the move to Villa Park could not have gone worse. With Villa only signing Elliott on loan and having inserted a clause that would make the move permanent if he starts 10 times for the club, boss Unai Emery has already confirmed he has no intention of fulfilling that obligation that would guarantee the transfer.

And the Emery making it clear he was open to sending the star back to Anfield, Romano has confirmed that talks over finding a solution are now underway, and with Liverpool far from happy at what has unfolded.

Romano said on his YouTube channel about Elliott: “Aston Villa decided to go for Harvey Elliott very last minute.

“It was on deadline day, but he’s not playing. He’s not playing, and so Liverpool are obviously not happy.

“The player is not happy, and Villa want to find a solution.

“So, Harvey Elliott is expected to return to Liverpool and then assess the situation, whether he’s going to stay or find a new solution on loan.

“So, discussions will take place for the situation of Harvey Elliott.

“But, for sure, he’s not expected to stay at Aston Villa, where he’s not playing, where he’s not an important player.

“And Unai Emery, from what I am told, is also quite happy with the attitude of the player in training.

“It’s just a technical and tactical decision, and so Harvey Elliott is expected to be back at Liverpool and then assess the situation with the club to understand what’s going to be next for him.

“So, discussions expected very soon (between) Liverpool (and) Villa for Harvey Elliott.”

However, as The Athletic now report, it may not be a case of simply cancelling the deal….

What next for Harvey Elliott?

In an ideal world, Liverpool and Aston Villa would simply abort the deal over the 22-year-old.

Sadly, the fact that he has also already represented the Reds this season, as well as Villa, means he is now unable to play for a third side under FIFA regulations.

Explaining the complexities around the deal and the difficulties over the talks, The Athletic explained: ‘As Elliott has already represented two clubs this season, he cannot play for another, so he either stays at Villa or returns to Anfield. He’s not playing – or even making the squad – as manager Unai Emery believes other players in his position are fulfilling his specific tactical requirements more successfully.

‘Another layer of complexity is centred on the terms of the loan, which do not include a recall clause, so it’s not as simple for Liverpool to bring him back and end the nightmare move. Villa will also have to pay to terminate the loan early.’

As Romano states, Liverpool will now likely bring Elliott back to Anfield, where he will be granted the opportunity to play his way into Slot’s plans. And while he found his chances limited last season, perhaps the current situation at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah away at AFCON and with the club suffering an injury to Alexander Isak, maybe the opportunity will present itself for Elliott to get a fresh opportunity.

That has to be the preference instead of rotting away at Villa, who will now need to pay Liverpool compensation to back out of the deal.

Further down the line, barring a miraculous U-turn from Slot, Liverpool will then surely look to find Elliott a new home come next summer and a permanent solution for the surely fed-up player, who has effectively seen a vital year of his career wasted.

