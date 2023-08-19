Fabrizio Romano confirms Tottenham ‘really appreciate’ top Crystal Palace star, as Postecoglou told how to unlock tricky deal

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur ‘really appreciate’ Crystal Palace midfielder Ebere Eze, although they will have to spend big money in order to finalise a deal for him.

Eze enjoyed a fantastic end to last season, notching six goals and one assist in 10 Premier League games following Roy Hodgson’s return to Selhurst Park. Eze also played a full 90 minutes during Palace’s recent league opener against Sheffield United, which ended in a 1-0 win for the Eagles.

The playmaker’s great form resulted in him making his debut for the England national team in June, as he came off the bench in a 4-0 rout at Malta. And, unsurprisingly, Eze has also emerged as a target for some of the biggest clubs in the Prem.

On August 10, Tottenham were backed to spend the money gained from Harry Kane’s sale on striker Gift Orban and Eze. Earlier on Saturday, it emerged that Spurs are interested in Manchester City winger target Jeremy Doku, though they will move for Eze if that pursuit fails.

During an interview with CaughtOffside, Romano has confirmed that Spurs are big fans of Eze. However, the only way Ange Postecoglou will be able to take the 25-year-old to North London is if Spurs submit a ‘really huge bid’.

“Honestly, I don’t see Crystal Palace selling Eberechi Eze this summer,” Romano said.

“Tottenham Hotspur really appreciate the player but there’s nothing in it at the moment. I don’t expect that to change because only a really huge bid could change the situation.”

Given the amount of money clubs are charging for their best players in the current market, it would not be a surprise if Palace demanded upwards of £50m for Eze.

Tottenham urged to pay massive fee for Ebere Eze

The South London outfit originally spent around £20m when landing Eze from QPR, while transfermarkt now rate him at £34m.

As Spurs spent £40m when signing James Maddison from Leicester City earlier this summer, it is unlikely they will part with a further £50m to capture Eze as he occupies a similar position.

However, if Postecoglou’s side are lacking creativity at some point in the future, then it is clear that Eze is one player they will look into signing.

