Fabrizio Romano confirms West Ham interest in Arsenal star Arteta has already put up for sale

West Ham are among several clubs interested in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that West Ham United are ‘ones to watch’ as clubs queue up to sign Arsenal centre-forward Eddie Nketiah.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Tuesday, Nketiah has been told by the Gunners that he is free to find a new team as they are planning to bring in a new striker to replace him.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is among the stars that Arsenal are reportedly considering a summer move for.

Crystal Palace, Fulham and Brentford are all considering a move for Nketiah and West Ham can now be added to that list.

The 24-year-old has been at Arsenal since his youth after being signed as a boy from the Chelsea academy and he is determined to stay and fight for his place at the Emirates.

However, it seems that he may not get that chance as Mikel Arteta has already made up his mind, per multiple TEAMtalk sources.

West Ham have been linked with Nketiah before and now are at the front of the queue for his signature.

West Ham interested in signing Eddie Nketiah

According to trusted transfer journalist Romano, West Ham are ‘ones to watch’ in the race for Nketiah, but they haven’t started any concrete negotiations with Arsenal at this stage.

David Moyes’ side are keen to bring in a new striker in the coming months.

Two of their current forward options of Michail Antonio and Danny Ings are past their best and have been linked with exits, so their long-term interest in Nketiah could bare fruit this summer.

Nketiah has found consistent minutes hard to come by recently. He’s started just 10 games in the Premier League this term and has fallen behind the in-form Kai Havertz in the pecking order.

Havertz has scored four goals in his last four league games and has nailed down a spot in Arteta’s starting XI.

Romano claims that Arsenal will still look to sign a new striker this summer regardless of the German international’s upturn in form, however.

With that in mind, a move to West Ham could be exactly what Nketiah needs to reignite his career.

TEAMtalk sources state that Nketiah’s agents are working hard in the background to try and secure the best possible move for him in the summer.

The prospect of staying at Arsenal is a possibility as his contract does not expire until the summer of 2027, but his playing time will continue to be severely limited if he chooses to do so.

