Fabrizio Romano has verified claims Chelsea can back out of their conditional obligation to buy Jadon Sancho from Manchester United, and the trusted reporter has revealed what the Blues’ intentions are.

Sancho joined Chelsea on a season-long loan in the final stages of the previous summer window. The deal contains a conditional obligation to buy worth a fee in the £22m-£25m range.

Chelsea must pay the fee if they finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season. With just nine matches remaining, Enzo Maresca’s side sit fourth and it’s near-impossible to finish 15th or below.

As such, all the signs point towards the winger joining Chelsea in a permanent deal at season’s end. However, a recent report from the Daily Mail revealed all is not what it seems.

The Blues have the power to back out of the deal even if they meet the conditions to trigger the obligation. Pulling the plug would force the club to make a payment to Man Utd.

Sancho has shown flashes at Stamford Bridge, though it’s fair to say his overall body of work has not impressed. He was anonymous in the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday and his record in a Blues shirt stands at two goals and six assists in 28 appearances.

The prospect of Sancho returning to Man Utd where he endures a frosty relationship with the club thus appeared to be back on the table.

But according to a fresh update from Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel, Chelsea’s intention was and still remains signing Sancho outright.

“It’s true that Chelsea can pay a fee to Manchester United and not proceed with the obligation to buy for Jadon Sancho,” began Romano.

“It’s the reality, but it’s not the intention. From day one Chelsea signed Sancho from Man Utd on loan with an obligation to buy because they want to keep Sancho and Sancho wants to be at Chelsea.

“So that’s the idea and that’s the view and obviously Man Utd don’t want Sancho back. That’s the clear indication on Jadon Sancho.”

Romano concluded by confirming that as of today, Chelsea are “not activating any contact to send Sancho back.”

Sancho sale vital for Man Utd and Amorim

The exact final fee Chelsea will pay within the £22m-£25m range hinges on where the Blues finish in the Premier League table. The higher they are, the bigger the payment becomes.

News of Chelsea still intending to sign Sancho will no doubt be welcomed at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim will have some form of budget to spend on new recruits this summer, though if he’s to perform major surgery, a series of lucrative player sales will be required.

Sancho is one who can depart and his exit looks assured. Marcus Rashford’s loan deal at Aston Villa contains an option to buy worth £40m.

Antony is another on the chopping block and has done his chances of securing a move away a world of good by impressing on loan at Real Betis.

HAVE YOU SEEN: ☀️ Antony explains how factor Man Utd have no chance of replicating is inspiring his revival

Casemiro will have the green light to leave for the third transfer window in a row.

Elsewhere, Man Utd will shred a chunk off their wage bill when waving goodbye to the likes of Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen. The trio are all out of contract at season’s end and are not expected to receive offers to re-sign.

Latest Man Utd & Chelsea news – Geovany Quenda explanation

In other news, Chelsea have pipped Man Utd to the signing of Portuguese sensation, Geovany Quenda, who’ll cost €48m.

Man Utd had lined the 17-year-old up for a reunion with Amorim who managed the talented teen at Sporting.

However, it’s Chelsea who’ll bring Quenda to the Premier League and three reasons behind Man Utd’s miss have come to light.