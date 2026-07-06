Liverpool have been given fresh hope that a deal for Bradley Barcola remains on the cards after Fabrizio Romano rubbished claims that the PSG star would give Arsenal his preference this summer, while the player himself has provided an evasive update on his future.

The PSG attacker has seen his future thrust into the spotlight after falling behind the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doué and Ousmane Dembele at the two-time European champions and in the wake of an aggressive summer transfer push that has seen them heavily linked with the likes of Yan Diomande and Eli Junior Kroupi.

And while Barcola remains highly rated by PSG, the fact that his deal is due to expire in two years means his potential sale is very much one to look out for this summer.

Indeed, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on June 30 that Liverpool had ‘made fresh contact’ with PSG over a potential deal to bring Barcola in a big-money deal this summer.

Those hopes, though, appeared to be rapidly extinguished when the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele listed three reasons why Barcola would prefer a move to north London, with talk of a £100m-plus move to Emirates Stadium starting to gather real pace since.

However, Fabrizio Romano is adamant that the race for Barcola remains wide open and has explained why both Liverpool and Arsenal both have high hopes of signing him.

“I keep telling you to keep an eye on Bradley Barcola,” Romano told his YouTube channel. “Many people are asking me whether he prefers one club more than another. At this stage, I can guarantee that Barcola is keeping everything open.

“First point, while he’s at the World Cup with France, nothing will happen. Second point, Paris Saint-Germain want big money. Third point: he’s not ‘not for sale,’ he’s not considered a player who’s untouchable at PSG.

“He’s an important player for the team, but not untouchable.

“PSG would be happy to continue with him,” Romano continued. “But if a big proposal arrives to the player and to Paris Saint-Germain, we still have to keep an eye on him.”

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Liverpool, Arsenal target Barcola speaks out on future

With TEAMtalk confirming on Sunday that a £17.1m sale is now agreed, clearing the path for a move for Morgan Rogers, it is the Aston Villa man who remains the Gunners’ top target this summer.

However, with Aston Villa determined not to sell, Arsenal may yet need to turn to other targets, of which Barcola could be one.

Explaining in more detail, Romano continued: “Liverpool are there, don’t forget Liverpool, and also Arsenal.

“But Arsenal’s priority is Morgan Rogers. So, Barcola, Arsenal is a possibility if Morgan Rogers doesn’t happen.

“That’s the reality as of today. For Liverpool, Barcola is in the highest position in terms of winger targets.”

Barcola’s future is also beginning to raise serious questions in France, and the player has been the subject of plenty of attention in the mixed zones after matches, amid questions on whether he could ditch PSG and move to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old, though, is keen to put those questions to one side, insisting his only focus is on helping France win the 2026 World Cup.

“Right now, I’m really focused on the World Cup,” he told reporters, including RMC Sport’s Nicolas Pelletier, who described Barcola as “evasive” on the topic.

“As for what will happen afterwards, honestly, I don’t know yet.”

Arsenal’s immediate top priority is a new central midfielder, and, having had one bid for Bruno Guimaraes rejected, the Gunners have now reportedly decided just how much they are prepared to spend to snare the Newcastle United captain and with hopes growing that a second offer is set to tip the balance.

As for Liverpool, new boss Andoni Iraola reportedly has interest in midfield stars of Juventus and Almeria after an England international dropped off their radar.

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