Manchester United’s interest in Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella has been played down by Fabrizio Romano, but Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly ‘in love’ with the midfielder.

Barella has been linked with both Man Utd and Man City in recent times, with the former looking to eventually move on from 32-year-old midfielders Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. Moreover, the Red Devils sold Scott McTominay and Hannibal Mejbri this summer, leaving them somewhat light on options in the centre of the park.

With City, as Rodri is expected to miss much of the season, if not all of it, with a suspected serious knee injury, Guardiola’s men are said to be on the lookout for cover in that area of the field.

Now, Romano says he is none the wiser about the Barella to United links, with the 27-year-old just a few months into his new five-year Inter deal – that runs until 2029.

He put in his Daily Briefing: “Despite the rumours linking Nicolo Barella with a €75m (£62.4m, $83.8m) move to Manchester United, I have zero information on this. He only extended his contract at Inter just a few months ago, and he’s a key player for them. I don’t even know where this information is coming from!”

Meanwhile, InterLive.it, claims Guardiola is ‘in love’ with Barella and wants the Italy international at ‘any cost’. Whether they make a move for him remains to be seen.

DON’T MISS: Solskjaer opens door for sensational Man Utd return – but stops short of calling for Ten Hag sack

The hype behind Barella

The 5ft 9in player has developed a reputation as a top midfielder in Europe, and one that can play in a deeper lying role, a more central position, and as an attacking midfielder.

Since joining Inter Milan permanently from Como in 2016, Barella has come on leaps and bounds and is now a key player in the Italian giants’ team.

During his time with the Serie A outfit, he has played 240 times, scored 23 goals and bagged 52 assists.

In that period, he has won two league titles, two Coppa Italias, and been a Champions League runner up. That, and more, is why Guardiola reportedly sees him as a ‘complete and strong midfielder’.

Indeed, after City’s goalless draw with Inter in the Champions League last week, Guardiola said: “Inter Milan; a team I’ve never faced in many, many years, being so, so deep, and able to make transitions. With (Nicolo) Barella, (Hakan) Calhanoglu, make tak-tak, dribble dribble, (Alessandro) Bastoni, and after they run! I’ve never seen a team like that, and they made us suffer.”

But the Manchester teams are not the only sides linked with Barella, as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the Nerazzurri star.

READ MORE: Man City, Arsenal monitoring ‘master of everything’ forward and son of a Dutch legend

Ten Hag under pressure as United eye new signings

United sit 11th in the Premier League and are coming off the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw with FC Twente in the Europa League this week.

The Red Devils spent around £200m (€240m, $268m) on players this summer, but they still look a team without much of an identity or a plan.

As a result, TEAMtalk understands that the former Ajax manager is on borrowed time at United, with the Red Devils already actively looking for potential replacements.

Elsewhere, United are reportedly sending scouts to watch Hammarby wonderkid Bazoumana Toure – but face competition from a host of teams across Europe for the 18-year-old winger.

Another reported midfield option on their radar is Leicester City’s Harry Winks, who has rebuilt his career after leaving Tottenham in 2023.