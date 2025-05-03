Fabrizio Romano drops big Jurgen Klopp to Real Madrid update

Fabrizio Romano has provided a telling update on whether Liverpool legend, Jurgen Klopp, will succeed Carlo Ancelotti as manager of Real Madrid.

Ancelotti’s time at Real Madrid is coming to an end, with the club fully intending to part ways with their manager following a disastrous campaign. Los Blancos lost the Copa del Rey final to bitter rivals Barcelona, trail Barca by four points in LaLiga and were humiliated in the Champions League by Arsenal.

Ancelotti will pay the price for the club’s failures and already has his next job lined up, with a contract to become the new manager of the Brazilian national side ready to be signed.

Back at the Bernabeu, Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is understood to be the No 1 candidate to take the reins.

However, there has been speculation Liverpool icon, Jurgen Klopp, could return to management if offered the Real Madrid job.

Klopp is currently serving as Head of Global Soccer within the Red Bull system, though there have been suggestions he’s unhappy and feels overworked in the role.

Taking to YouTube to set the record straight, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated: “I keep receiving many questions on Jurgen Klopp. I was checking on this story for weeks because we had this rumour for a long time.

“But what I got on this story on Jurgen Klopp is there is some people at Real Madrid having a high opinion of Klopp, really appreciating Klopp.

“But at the moment I’m not aware of anything advanced, also because the agent of Klopp has already gone public and clarified how happy he is at Red Bull.

“Just arrived a few months ago and taking care of the [manager search] at Leipzig. For example I’m told Klopp had direct contact with [Como manager] Cesc Fabregas a few weeks ago to speak about the Leipzig project.

“Cesc is still deciding to stay at Como, that’s the position of the coach, that’s another story but it’s showing you how Klopp is involved in the Red Bull project.

“So that’s the story, I’m still told that internally at Real Madrid they consider Xabi Alonso as the man for the job.

“Real Madrid still believe Alonso is option number one, two and three to become the new head coach.

“Then we have to wait for the exit process with Bayer Leverkusen, but the agreement between Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid will not be a problem.”

