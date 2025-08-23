Fabrizio Romano has dropped an emphatic update on claims Manchester City will hijack a Manchester United transfer soon after the Red Devils agreed personal terms with the player.

Both Manchester clubs have splashed the cash this summer but neither are finished from an arrivals perspective. Man Utd and Man City both intend to sign a new goalkeeper and a report from the Sun claimed the clubs had converged on the same player.

It’s no secret Man City hope to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma if Ederson leaves for Galatasaray. Man Utd, meanwhile, have agreed personal terms with Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens after taking a dim view of the costs involved with signing Donnarumma.

But per the Sun, Man City have emerged as a threat to Man Utd’s move for Lammens. Their report stated: ‘And now dreaded rivals Man City have entered the race for Lammens, so that could be one to watch ahead of United’s trip to the Etihad on September 14.’

The speculation prompted transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, to clarify the situation when taking to YouTube.

Romano insisted the City links with Lammens are NOT true. City only have eyes for Donnarumma, while there was also a positive update on United’s attempts to agree a club-to-club deal with Antwerp.

“Man City have been linked with a move for Senne Lammens,” began Romano. “Guy’s I’m not aware of that, Man City never moved for Senne Lammens.

“Why? Because Man City want to go for Donnarumma. City want to sign Donnarumma IF Ederson goes to Galatasaray.”

Romano continued: “The negotiations between Man Utd and Royal Antwerp for Senne Lammens are advancing very well.

“Very good negotiations, the package requested is €20m. There is a negotiation ongoing on deal structure and fee, still not a done deal between the clubs.

“It’s agreed with the player because Lammens already said yes to Manchester United. The arrival of Lammens – if it happens – doesn’t mean that Andre Onana is going to leave Man Utd.”

Any other incomings at Old Trafford?

Aside from Lammens, Man Utd also intend to sign a central midfielder.

United were told in no uncertain terms by Brighton that Carlos Baleba – who United were prepared to throw the remainder of their budget at – will not be changing clubs this summer.

Man Utd intend to revisit a move for Baleba in 2026 but to ensure Amorim isn’t caught short, a new midfielder could arriva in the final days of the current window.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported on United’s interest in Adam Wharton. Sources tell us the classy Crystal Palace ace, 21, is now United’s ‘dream’ target with Baleba unavailable for at least one more year.

That tallies with a recent report from the Independent that stated United’s long-term goal is to field Wharton and Baleba in a dynamic and devastating midfield pairing.

However, a deal will not be easy to make, primarily because Crystal Palace are on the cusp of losing several other high profile players.

Eberechi Eze is primed to join Arsenal and Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with Marc Guehi. Club-to-club discussions over the transfer fee and deal structure are ongoing and per Romano, that deal is ON.

