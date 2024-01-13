Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Liverpool hijack of perfect Man Utd transfer

Fabrizio Romano has dropped a major update on the future of Jean-Clair Todibo amid claims Liverpool have burst past Manchester United in the race to sign the French centre-half.

Todibo, 24, plies his trade with Ligue 1 side Nice where he’s been among the French top flight’s leading defenders this season. Nice currently sit second in the table behind PSG and boast the league’s meanest defence having conceded just nine goals in 17 matches.

Man Utd are in the market for a new centre-back in 2024. Per the Mirror, incoming part-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has made Todibo his No 1 transfer target regardless of position.

But with concrete interest in Raphael Varane not materialising this month and United’s budget tight, the Red Devils look content to wait until the summer before springing a deal. At that stage, Varane may have left given his contract expires in six months’ time.

A summer switch suits Nice who are dead set against losing such an important player mid-season.

Nice hold very real ambitions of at least qualifying for next season’s Champions League and selling Todibo now would greatly hamper their cause.

Man Utd’s budget will be far greater come the summer and Ratcliffe will have assumed full sporting control at the club. The fact he also owns Nice has been tipped to help swing a deal United’s way.

However, French outlet Nice-Matin recently reported the biggest threat to Man Utd’s hopes is Liverpool.

The Reds too are hunting a new centre-back this year, with Joel Matip due to become a free agent in the summer.

Whether the veteran defender – who is sidelined with an ACL tear – is offered a new deal by owners FSG remains to be seen. Matip will turn 33 before next season begins and there’s no guarantee he’ll be the same calibre of player after major knee surgery.

Nice-Matin claimed Liverpool had jumped ahead of each and every side courting Todibo, including Man Utd.

They stated a big factor why was Todibo’s determination to forge a long-term pairing with France teammate Ibrahima Konate at Anfield. Virgil van Dijk would obviously have a say in that matter, though will turn 33 in the summer and won’t remain world class forever.

A €60m (approx. £52m) valuation was cited in the piece as being required to unlock a deal.

Romano bursts Liverpool bubble

However, responding to the Liverpool speculation on Saturday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano dropped a bombshell on the Reds claims.

Via Caught Offside, Romano insisted Liverpool are NOT the clear favourites for Todibo, primarily because there isn’t a frontrunner in the race right now.

Furthermore, Romano stressed there is virtually no chance of any side signing Todibo this month. A transfer must wait until the summer and there’s plenty of time between now and then for clubs – including Liverpool and Man Utd – to change their minds on the idea of signing Todibo.

“Let me clarify once again, there are no clear favourites for the signature of Jean-Clair Todibo, and the expectation is for him to move in the summer, not now,” wrote Romano.

“It will take time before we know who the favourite is and what kind of evolution there will be in the next months.

“My information remains that OGC Nice don’t want to sell Todibo in January.”

