Jadon Sancho and Scott McTominay have both been tipped for January exits

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given an update on whether Manchester United duo Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho will leave the club in January.

McTominay was heavily linked with a departure in the summer but a deal never materialised, while Sancho has been banished from the Red Devil’s squad.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, West Ham United came closest to signing the Scottish midfielder, but their £30m bid fell short of Man Utd’s expectations.

McTominay two goals in injury time to earn Erik ten Hag’s side a much-needed 2-1 victory over Brentford on Saturday. Now, Romano has claimed that Man Utd are ‘very happy’ with him, and it would take a sizeable offer to prise him away from Old Trafford.

“When Manchester United spoke to Erik ten Hag about players who need to leave in the summer … Scott McTominay was on a list of players who could if they receive an important proposal,” Romano said on The Debrief Podcast.

“West Ham’s offer was not enough for them to sell McTominay. United are very happy with him, McTominay is super professional, super serious, never complaining, even though he wants to play.

“So unless an important proposal arrives, they are happy to keep him until the end of the season.”

Sancho next move: ‘Keep an eye on German clubs’

Sancho, on the other hand, could leave Man Utd this winter. As mentioned, he is currently training separately from the Man Utd squad and unless he apologises to his manager for his social media outburst, that will not change.

Juventus have been linked with a move for the winger in January. It’s thought that they believe they can sign him for a lot less than the £73m Man Utd paid for him in 2011.

Despite Romano being unaware of concrete interest from Italian clubs, he admits there remains a chance that the England international could leave in January, perhaps for a return to the Bundesliga.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, Borussia Dortmund are keen on bringing Sancho back to the club, but a deal could depend on their performance in the Champions League.

Now, Romano has given his thoughts on Sancho’s situation.

“I was checking about Juventus and Roma, but at the moment they are not looking for a player in Jadon Sancho’s position, they are happy with the players they have, so there is nothing concrete,” Romano said.

“We have to keep an eye on German clubs because Sancho did very well in the Bundesliga, but nothing has been decided by Borussia Dortmund – it will be important to see what competitions they are in in the second half of the season.

“For United, they are still waiting to see if Sancho will apologise or not. It’s not going to be that easy, but if he doesn’t apologise then the January window will be the only solution.”

